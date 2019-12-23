A Christmas Scrooge Is Leaving Notes in Walmart Toys Telling Kids That 'Santa Is Fake'

A holiday Grinch is apparently trying to ruin the holiday magic in Wasilla, Alaska, this week, by leaving anonymous notes on toys at Walmart telling kids that Santa isn't real. (Yes, really.) One of the notes was recently discovered by Brianna Ridge's mother, who was shopping for gifts for her daughter, and now, the mom is sharing the story to warn other parents about the messages.
Ridge said her mother was stunned to find the note while doing some Christmas shopping last week.
"Hey Kids!!" the front of the card reads. "Santa is fake but Jesus is real."
Ridge was horrified by the note, and couldn't believe someone would go to such measures to spoil Christmas for little kids.
According to Kidspot, the mom then proceeded to double check all of her Christmas gifts to make sure there weren't others like it. And now, she's going one step further by urging other parents in the area to do the same.
"Definitely take a look and make sure before you wrap anything else, that this card, or others like it aren't in those packages,” she told Kidspot.
No matter how you choose to celebrate the holidays, I think we can all agree that it's up to parents to decide what to tell their kids when it comes to Kris Kringle. Spoiling the fun for little ones who still believe in Christmas magic isn't just wrong -- it's pretty Scrooge-like, if you ask us.
Here's hoping more of these "PSAs" don't wind up in the wrong hands before Christmas Day.
