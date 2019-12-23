A Christmas Scrooge Is Leaving Notes in Walmart Toys Telling Kids That 'Santa Is Fake'

"Hey Kids!!" the front of the card reads. "Santa is fake but Jesus is real."

The other side of the card continues to spoil the Christmas fun, too, telling kids, "Santa is fake. The world has lied to you."

"Christmas is about a real man," it continues. "JESUS."

The note then goes on to tell the story of Jesus' life and death before sending a chilling message to kids about the "true" meaning of the holiday:

"If you are sorry for doing bad things, like lying to your parents or stealing, you can tell God you're sorry and that you do not want to ever do bad things again and if you believe in your heart that Jesus died for you and rose from the dead then you will be forgiven by God and you can be saved and go to heaven."

The card ends by reprimanding parents for "lying" to their kids.

"Teach them to get on their own knees and cry out to the God of the Bible for the things they need," the note continues. "Like forgiveness and salvation."