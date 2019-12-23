Newly Married Mom Fails To Report Her 2 Kids Missing for Months & That’s Just Latest Twist

Rexburg Police Department/Facebook
A troubling case is emerging out of Idaho, where police are investigating a possible link between one woman's mysterious death and the sudden disappearance of two children. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Daybell was found dead in her Fremont County home on October 19, and just weeks later, her husband Chad remarried, according to CNN. His new wife, Lori Vallow, has two children -- Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17. After learning that neither child has been seen since September, police have opened a missing persons investigation, and are taking another look at the death of Tammy Daybell to see if there's a connection.
-
When Tammy Daybell first died, authorities and medical examiners attributed the death to natural causes.
Her father, Ron Douglas, told Fox 13 that he'd seen his daughter just weeks before her death, and that she'd appeared to be happy and healthy, dancing in the living room in good spirits.
On October 19, however, Douglas got a call from his son-in-law, who sounded “broken-hearted and sobbing.” According to Daybell, his wife went to bed in a coughing fit and simply never woke up.
Because of the circumstances that have emerged, Tammy's death has since been ruled suspicious. On December 11, her remains were exhumed, and police are awaiting an updated report.
In the meantime, police in Rexburg, Idaho, are still searching for Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell, who are wanted for questioning.
-
The Rexburg Police Department issued a statement December 21 tasking the public to come forward with any information about the case.
The Facebook post, which has since been shared more than 1,000 times, has pulled in a wide array of comments -- some from people who claim to have known the couple. Many of them paint a grim picture.
Several referred to them as "doomsday preppers," who believe strongly that the end of the world is coming. Indeed, family did confirm to Fox 13 that the couple belongs to a religious sect of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who hold extreme views not exactly in line with the church's teachings. The outlet also reports that Chad Daybell is a known author of religious books, a website, and a podcast called "Preparing a People," on which Lori was sometimes a guest.
"They are members of a pseudo LDS end times cult," one man wrote in the Facebook comments. "Does Jim Jones, David Koresh sound familiar?"
"If you have read his books and listened to his podcasts, he is always talking about hiding in the mountains for refuge," another woman posted.
"I knew Lori Vallow back when I lived in Arizona," someone else commented. "A very sweet, charismatic women. Now a trail of death follows her."
Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to Lori Vallow's niece, told Fox 13 that he believes the couple's religious beliefs certainly played a large role in whatever has happened. His own ex-wife followed Lori into the religious sect, which he called a "cult."
“You can’t be a member of the church and believe those things,” Boudreaux said. “I think it’s an infatuation with the end of the world and an infatuation with power, and they’re using it to try to make money off of people’s beliefs.”
-
-
Commenter Kresha Easton identified herself as Joshua's aunt, and she thanked people in advance for sharing the story.
"We need all the exposure we can get so we can get my nephew away from the devil herself," Easton said in an apparent dig at the boy's mother. "Please continue to share bc their story is spreading like wildfire and it is the biggest help with the search."
She also shared that Joshua, nicknamed "JJ" in the family, has autism and has "horrible meltdowns."
"My heart aches just wondering what she told/tells JJ about why his Dad is gone," Easton continued. "Thank you all and Merry Christmas to you and yours. Hug them tight!!!"
-
Police were first alerted on November 26, when family reported Joshua missing and asked them to perform a wellness check on the boy.
Vallow and Daybell were immediately questioned, and said their son was staying with a family friend in Arizona, CNN reported. But after further investigation, Rexburg authorities learned that JJ, who is adopted, was not staying with a friend. In fact, they couldn't find him anywhere. And at the same time, they learned that 17-year-old Tylee hadn't been seen or heard from since September either.
The following day, authorities returned to issue a search warrant of the couple's home. To their surprise, the couple had fled. Rexburg police soon called the FBI for help because it quickly became clear Vallow and Daybell had not taken the boy with them.
-
-
As if two missing children and a wife's mysterious death weren't enough, police are learning there are even more twists in the couple's story.
Vallow has lost not one, not two, but three men close to her in untimely deaths. The first came in 2018, when Tylee Ryan’s father, Joseph Ryan, died of a heart attack. Fox 13 reported that it’s unclear whether his death is related to the current investigation, but what is known is that Ryan's body was cremated so it could not be exhumed.
Then, this past July, Vallow lost her husband Charles when he was shot and killed in Chandler, Arizona, by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense. It was part of an ongoing investigation until Cox himself died just months later. (The Chandler Police Department could not comment on the cause of death when asked.)
-
Boudreaux, along with the rest of the Vallow family, continues to worry about the fate of the children, who he believes are in serious danger.
“I spent the last 11 years of my life spending time with Lori and her now-deceased husband Charles,” Boudreaux told Fox 13. “I don’t know what happened to those kids, but I know there’s people who do, and they’re not talking … I love them both. I hope they’re safe. They’re both just innocent and they didn’t deserve to be involved in any of this.”
Boudreaux claimed that he himself has felt his life was in danger recently, and blamed his ex-wife.
“A couple months ago there was an attempt on my life, so I went into hiding with my kids,” Boudreaux said. “All I could think was, ‘Someone’s shooting at me. What do I need to do? I need to hit the gas and get out of here.’”
-
-
As for Tammy Daybell's family, they're eagerly awaiting the autopsy results, which may provide further clues to what happened to their daughter.
“We speculate like everybody else,” her father shared. “It’s hard to know that we lost our daughter and that our son-in-law of 30 years has stepped into this mess. We don’t know. We’d like to hope for the best. Every time you peel a layer off the onion it makes you scratch your head.”
