Newly Married Mom Fails To Report Her 2 Kids Missing for Months & That’s Just Latest Twist

The Rexburg Police Department issued a statement December 21 tasking the public to come forward with any information about the case.

The Facebook post, which has since been shared more than 1,000 times, has pulled in a wide array of comments -- some from people who claim to have known the couple. Many of them paint a grim picture.

Several referred to them as "doomsday preppers," who believe strongly that the end of the world is coming. Indeed, family did confirm to Fox 13 that the couple belongs to a religious sect of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who hold extreme views not exactly in line with the church's teachings. The outlet also reports that Chad Daybell is a known author of religious books, a website, and a podcast called "Preparing a People," on which Lori was sometimes a guest.

"They are members of a pseudo LDS end times cult," one man wrote in the Facebook comments. "Does Jim Jones, David Koresh sound familiar?"

"If you have read his books and listened to his podcasts, he is always talking about hiding in the mountains for refuge," another woman posted.

"I knew Lori Vallow back when I lived in Arizona," someone else commented. "A very sweet, charismatic women. Now a trail of death follows her."

Brandon Boudreaux, who was married to Lori Vallow's niece, told Fox 13 that he believes the couple's religious beliefs certainly played a large role in whatever has happened. His own ex-wife followed Lori into the religious sect, which he called a "cult."



“You can’t be a member of the church and believe those things,” Boudreaux said. “I think it’s an infatuation with the end of the world and an infatuation with power, and they’re using it to try to make money off of people’s beliefs.”

