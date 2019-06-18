Kate Gosselin in Contempt of Court After Violating Legal Agreement With Jon

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Uh oh. Once again, it looks like Kate Gosselin is in some legal trouble. Kate was found in contempt of court after she filmed with her underage children without work permits. And now, this reality TV mom is in some seriously hot water, because this went against the legal agreement that she had with ex Jon Gosselin.
Apparently, an October episode of her show, 'Kate Plus Date,' aired without proof of work permits for her minor kids.
Not only was Kate supposed to give Jon a filming schedule for his approval, but she was also supposed to file a work permit, and she failed to do both of those things, according to the Daily Mail. These strict rules were put into a place after a judge ruled that continuing to film wasn't in the best interest of the kids, but it seems Kate's not abiding by those rules.
As a consequence, she was ordered to pay $1,500 to Jon, which she did, In Touch reported. If Kate violates the rules again, she faces jail time.
Jon spoke out about what happened, and he doesn't seem impressed.
"The court agreed with me, they have given me back my rights. The guardian ad litem said filming wasn't in the best interests of my children, the judge said it wasn't in their best interests, but Kate went ahead and did it anyway," Jon Gosselin revealed. "But this order now puts her on notice that she has to do everything by the book. She can still film Kate Plus 8 or Kate Plus Date, or whatever she wants, but she has to go to court to get a court order to get my written consent first."
Given that Jon's been around the block a time or two legally with Kate -- he now has custody of both Hannah and Collin -- it's no surprise that he's not afraid to fight back on this, too.
And let's just say that fans aren't loving Kate's behavior.
Most commenters think that Kate needs to move on from reality TV altogether -- and more than one pointed out how Hannah and Collin have been thriving since they've started living with their dad.
Hey, the Instagram photos he posts don't lie ... both of them look like really happy kids these days.
Whatever's happening next, Kate better make sure she does it by the book.
It looks like Jon's never been more ready to hold her accountable, especially if it means getting his kids away from filming altogether. And now that the court is involved, it makes things even more complicated.
Come on, Kate. We know she can do this and do it right.
