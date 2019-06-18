Kate Gosselin in Contempt of Court After Violating Legal Agreement With Jon

"The court agreed with me, they have given me back my rights. The guardian ad litem said filming wasn't in the best interests of my children, the judge said it wasn't in their best interests, but Kate went ahead and did it anyway," Jon Gosselin revealed. "But this order now puts her on notice that she has to do everything by the book. She can still film Kate Plus 8 or Kate Plus Date, or whatever she wants, but she has to go to court to get a court order to get my written consent first."



Given that Jon's been around the block a time or two legally with Kate -- he now has custody of both Hannah and Collin -- it's no surprise that he's not afraid to fight back on this, too.