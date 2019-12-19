New Movie About Nicole Brown Simpson's Demise Ignites Backlash

OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson
The first look at the movie about Nicole Brown Simpson's murder is here, and it's already getting a pretty significant chunk of backlash. This week, E! News debuted a new clip from The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and it appears a lot of people aren't happy about the fact that this movie was made at all.

  • In the short clip, Nicole discovers her car has been vandalized. 

    'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson'
    Nicole (played by Mena Suvari) is walking home with her kids and friend Faye Resnick (played by Taryn Manning) when she discovers that someone has thrown a brick through her car window. 

    Being that the movie is about the theory that a man named Glen is the one responsible for killing Nicole -- who either worked for her family and/or was hired by OJ SImpson to do it -- it's no surprise that a shadowy figure can be seen off in the distance.

  • The trailer for 'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson' was released earlier this year. 

    It looks truly creepy, and it seems more like a look at what could have happened than anything else. But because the case has been so popular lately -- mostly because it wasn't that long ago that OJ was released from prison -- it makes sense that movies such as this are being made.

  • Some people aren't happy about the movie.

    Fans are outspoken about how upset they are that this movie was made. Given that this case was such a big deal, a lot of people feel very passionately about it, so it makes sense that these commenters don't love that the people involved have to watch this play out on the big screen all over again.

  • The movie hits theaters on January 10, 2020. 

    Mena Suvari in 'The Murder Of Nicole Brown Simpson'
    We may never know what actually happened when Nicole was killed, as hard as that is to accept. Maybe this new movie will offer a different way of looking at the case ... maybe not. Either way, it could be something that true crime fans are really into.

