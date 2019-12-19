New Movie About Nicole Brown Simpson's Demise Ignites Backlash

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images
The first look at the movie about Nicole Brown Simpson's murder is here, and it's already getting a pretty significant chunk of backlash. This week, E! News debuted a new clip from The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and it appears a lot of people aren't happy about the fact that this movie was made at all.
In the short clip, Nicole discovers her car has been vandalized.
The trailer for 'The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson' was released earlier this year.
It looks truly creepy, and it seems more like a look at what could have happened than anything else. But because the case has been so popular lately -- mostly because it wasn't that long ago that OJ was released from prison -- it makes sense that movies such as this are being made.
Some people aren't happy about the movie.
Fans are outspoken about how upset they are that this movie was made. Given that this case was such a big deal, a lot of people feel very passionately about it, so it makes sense that these commenters don't love that the people involved have to watch this play out on the big screen all over again.
The movie hits theaters on January 10, 2020.
