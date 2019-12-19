Netflix Comedy Featuring Gay Jesus Sparks Controversy

Over the years, Netflix has found itself part of a controversy or two, but this one is definitely ... unique. After the streaming service released a comedy special featuring a gay Jesus, people are speaking out -- and let's just say that gay Jesus is only the beginning of the creative takes on the Bible that this special includes.
The comedy special, 'The First Temptation of Christ,' was made by Brazilian group Porta dos Fundos and is about Jesus' 30th birthday.
According to Variety, it's 46 minutes long and starts with Jesus coming home to a surprise party thrown by his openly gay friend -- and that's just the beginning.
There are plenty of other unexpected moments in the special, such as Mary smoking weed and a character hiring a sex worker, and it's hinted that Jesus and his gay friend are in a relationship.
Definitely a different take on the Bible and its characters than we've heard before!
Already, there's a petition imploring Netflix to remove the special from its streaming service.
People are sharing their outrage on Facebook.
As these commenters wrote, it's clear to see that a lot of people are offended by this, and they're very vocal about it.
However, it's important to remember that this is a comedy special, and most comedy does address controversial stuff. It's understandable that some people would feel upset, but maybe it would be better for those people to skip out on watching the special than to have it removed from the streaming service entirely? Censorship is a pretty slippery slope.
Besides, being gay isn't a bad thing, so why should we act like it is?
So far, Netflix has yet to respond to the backlash.
