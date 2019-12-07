'One Tree Hill' Star Hilarie Burton Reveals Hallmark Fired Her for Pushing LGBTQ Inclusion

Splash News
Lately, the Hallmark Channel has been under a lot of controversy for being "too white" and lacking inclusion for the LGBTQ community. This, in turn, has provoked many people to speak out, including former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, who's sharing a story about her own experience with the network. Apparently, Hallmark fired Hilarie from a project earlier this year after she fought for LGBTQ inclusion, and wow -- this does not make the network look good.
-
Last week, Hallmark came under fire for removing a commercial featuring a lesbian kiss from the network.
After the outrage that followed, Hallmark reversed the decision and has promised to commit to being more inclusive in the future, especially where the LGBTQ community is concerned.
But before Hallmark released this statement, plenty of people were pretty angry with the network, and that included Hilarie.
-
This prompted Hilarie to share how she almost worked with Hallmark in January, but they fired her after she insisted on diversity and inclusion.
Finishing where that tweet cut off, Hilarie continued, "Requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it.' I left it. And the paycheck. [Expletive] being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear."
That's definitely a bummer, but fans who follow Hilarie already know she never holds back when it comes to standing up for what she believes in.
-
-
Hilarie added that she doesn't regret her choice, and that she'd walk away again if she had to.
We love that Hilarie sticks to her morals like this, even though it can't be easy to walk away from a job that she was obviously really excited about. But after all, isn't this the only way change ever happens?
It's true that she's been killing it with her Lifetime Christmas movies -- she definitely managed to find the right acting home.
-
Good for Hilarie for staying strong.
We sincerely hope that Hallmark makes the changes it has promised in the year ahead, especially for the 2020 Christmas season. We'd hate to have to get our Christmas fix somewhere else, but finally seeing that inclusion and diversity we've all been talking about is so important.
Share this Story