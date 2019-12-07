'One Tree Hill' Star Hilarie Burton Reveals Hallmark Fired Her for Pushing LGBTQ Inclusion

This prompted Hilarie to share how she almost worked with Hallmark in January, but they fired her after she insisted on diversity and inclusion.

Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my

Finishing where that tweet cut off, Hilarie continued, "Requests were honored, I was told 'take it or leave it.' I left it. And the paycheck. [Expletive] being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear."

That's definitely a bummer, but fans who follow Hilarie already know she never holds back when it comes to standing up for what she believes in.