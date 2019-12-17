Grandpa Charged in Toddler’s Cruise Ship Death Offered Plea Deal With No Jail Time

CBS This Morning/YouTube
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Trending

Chloe Wiegand
CBS This Morning/YouTube

Nearly two months after Salvatore "Sam" Anello was officially charged in the cruise ship falling death of his granddaughter Chloe Wiegand, prosecutors in Puerto Rico have offered the man a plea deal -- one that would spare him jail time if he accepts. According to a reporter with CBS News, who broke the story today on Twitter, Anello would have to plead guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the July 7 death, in which 18-month-old Chloe fell from the 11th-floor deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship as it docked in San Juan. If he agrees, he will be free to return home but will be placed on probation.

  • Anello had been watching Chloe in a children's play area in the moments leading up to the tragic fall.

    Sam Anello and Chloe Wiegand
    CBS/YouTube

    According to Anello, he hoisted the 18-month-old up so she could get a better look outside as the Freedom of the Seas ship came to dock. As her parents, Kimberley and Alan Wiegand, later told Today, she was used to banging on the glass at her brother's hockey games, and likely expected to lean forward and do the same on the cruise ship. So the grandfather rested her on top of a railing that lined the wall, which was covered with glass window panels.

    But what Anello has insisted he didn't realize, in the brief seconds before and after he placed Chloe on the railing, was that the panel directly in front of her had been removed.

    Royal Caribbean later clarified that the panel had been removed to provide better air circulation throughout the deck. In other words, a window to the outside was created, which would hopefully bring guests some fresh air. Instead, it created a space just wide enough for the toddler to fall through and plunge more than 100 feet to her death.

    • Advertisement

  • In an interview with 'CBS This Morning' last month, Anello recounted the horror that washed over him as Chloe fell beyond his grasp.

    Chloe Wiegand
    CBS This Morning/YouTube

    "It seems like it's all not real," he said. "She's such a beautiful little girl. Perfect little girl.

    "I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall," Anello told CBS This Morning. "I saw her fall the whole way down."

    "I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief," he continued, looking pained as he spoke. "I was like, 'Oh my god.'"

    In those moments, Anello said he was overcome by shock.

    "And then, I just remember screaming I thought there was glass," he continued. "I thought there was glass there. I still say it to myself. It's just I kind of relive it all the time and I ... I just thought there was glass there. I don't know what else to tell you."

  • Anello, who admitted during the interview that he's color-blind, said the entire incident was "unbelievable."

    Sam Anello
    CBS This Morning/YouTube

    He added that it "was like the glass disappeared" right before his eyes.

    During the interview, CBS reporter David Begnaud mentioned to Anello that the windows on the ship were tinted, which some might say would make it much more obvious that a panel wasn't there.

    "I am color-blind," Anello shared, "so I don't know. I just never saw it. I've been told that that's a reason that it might have happened."

  • Last month, Anello's lawyer, José G. Pérez Ortiz, said he felt confident surveillance footage from the ship deck would back up the grandpa's claims.

    "What I saw with the video, it's pretty consistent with what my client has told me," Ortiz told the IndyStar at the time. "My client thought that the window was closed. Nothing in the video is inconsistent."

    The footage has not been released to the public, but it is expected to be presented should Anello head to trial.

    For now, his lawyer told Begnaud that Anello would rather not agree to a plea deal but isn't ruling it out completely. Begnaud added that Anello's stepdaughter is a prosecutor herself, and based on her advice, he has not spoken with police or prosecutors as of yet.

    Anello is expected back in Puerto Rico for a hearing January 27, where more information will be presented to the court and a trial date will be set.

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement