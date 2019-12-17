Grandpa Charged in Toddler’s Cruise Ship Death Offered Plea Deal With No Jail Time

Nearly two months after Salvatore "Sam" Anello was officially charged in the cruise ship falling death of his granddaughter Chloe Wiegand, prosecutors in Puerto Rico have offered the man a plea deal -- one that would spare him jail time if he accepts. According to a reporter with CBS News, who broke the story today on Twitter, Anello would have to plead guilty to negligent homicide in connection with the July 7 death, in which 18-month-old Chloe fell from the 11th-floor deck of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship as it docked in San Juan. If he agrees, he will be free to return home but will be placed on probation.
Anello had been watching Chloe in a children's play area in the moments leading up to the tragic fall.
In an interview with 'CBS This Morning' last month, Anello recounted the horror that washed over him as Chloe fell beyond his grasp.
Anello, who admitted during the interview that he's color-blind, said the entire incident was "unbelievable."
Last month, Anello's lawyer, José G. Pérez Ortiz, said he felt confident surveillance footage from the ship deck would back up the grandpa's claims.
"What I saw with the video, it's pretty consistent with what my client has told me," Ortiz told the IndyStar at the time. "My client thought that the window was closed. Nothing in the video is inconsistent."
The footage has not been released to the public, but it is expected to be presented should Anello head to trial.
For now, his lawyer told Begnaud that Anello would rather not agree to a plea deal but isn't ruling it out completely. Begnaud added that Anello's stepdaughter is a prosecutor herself, and based on her advice, he has not spoken with police or prosecutors as of yet.
Anello is expected back in Puerto Rico for a hearing January 27, where more information will be presented to the court and a trial date will be set.
