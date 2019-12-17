Grandpa Charged in Toddler’s Cruise Ship Death Offered Plea Deal With No Jail Time

According to Anello, he hoisted the 18-month-old up so she could get a better look outside as the Freedom of the Seas ship came to dock. As her parents, Kimberley and Alan Wiegand, later told Today, she was used to banging on the glass at her brother's hockey games, and likely expected to lean forward and do the same on the cruise ship. So the grandfather rested her on top of a railing that lined the wall, which was covered with glass window panels.

But what Anello has insisted he didn't realize, in the brief seconds before and after he placed Chloe on the railing, was that the panel directly in front of her had been removed.

Royal Caribbean later clarified that the panel had been removed to provide better air circulation throughout the deck. In other words, a window to the outside was created, which would hopefully bring guests some fresh air. Instead, it created a space just wide enough for the toddler to fall through and plunge more than 100 feet to her death.