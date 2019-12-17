Family of Girl Allegedly Murdered by Young Teens Slams Those Blaming Her

It's been nearly a week since 18-year-old Tessa Majors was brutally stabbed to death under the darkness of Manhattan's Morningside Park. The teen, who was a freshman at Barnard College, is believed to have been attacked by a group of teens in a mugging gone wrong, which right away sparked questions about what could have led to the cold-blooded killing. Over the weekend, Ed Mullins, president of the New York Police Department's union, volunteered one detail that hasn't been sitting well with Majors' family: The college student was allegedly in the park after dark that night so she could buy weed.
-
The comments were made on Sunday, when a police union official appeared on John Catsimatidis' radio show, 'The Cats Roundtable.'
While recapping the circumstances of the crime, Mullins kept coming back to the role that he believes marijuana played in Majors' death:
"An 18-year-old college student at one of the most prestigious universities is murdered in a park, and what I'm understanding, she was in the park to buy marijuana," Mullins said, according to the Daily Mail. "And you think about that, we don't enforce marijuana laws anymore. We're basically hands-off on the enforcement of marijuana. So here we have a student murdered by a 13-year-old and we have a common denominator of marijuana. You know, my question to the people of New York City is, 'Why is this happening?'"
-
The Majors family had largely been silent after the December 11 attack, but spoke out on Monday after hearing Mullins' comments.
"The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder," read a statement from the Majors family. "We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation.
"Our family is interested in knowing what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder," the statement continued. "We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone's top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts."
-
-
Majors' relatives aren't the only ones who found the NYPD union president's comments to be distasteful -- so did New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
"Think of Tessa's parents, her friends," de Blasio tweeted on Sunday. "This is heartless. It's infuriating. We don't shame victims in this city."
"I could only like this once but you are ABSOLUTELY right!!!" tweeted one woman in response.
"Well said Mayor de Blasio," added someone else. "Infuriating and heartless."
Others, such as public defender Scott Hechinger, accused Mullins of taking an innocent girl's murder and using it to politicize another issue: the recent decriminalization of marijuana use in New York City."Yes. The NYPD is weaponizing Tessa Major's murder to attack reductions in marijuana enforcement & the prospect of legalization," Hechinger tweeted. "Never fails. They use every tragedy to push their cynical agenda of more criminalization & greater harshness."
"Assuming it's even true that she was trying to buy marijuana in a park when killed," Hechinger continued in another tweet, "legalization would have prevented the need to go to a park. She would have been able to buy from a licensed dispensary. With surveillance footage."
Instead, Hechinger wrote, all Mullins' comments managed to do was create a "fearmongering argument that makes no sense."
-
According to the New York Post, the belief that Majors was in the park that night to buy weed came from one of her friends at school.
Her body was found at the top of a staircase leading to the park shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday by a Columbia University security guard. She'd been attacked at the base of the staircase that led to the park, and suffered multiple stab wounds to the face, neck, and arms, but had somehow managed to climb her way to the top of the stairs before collapsing, CBS News reported.
The following day, a 13-year-old wearing clothes that matched the description of a suspect was caught trespassing in a nearby building. During his arrest, police discovered the teen was carrying a knife, and during questioning, he confessed to being a part of the attack on 18-year-old Majors.
However, he fingered two other friends, both believed to be middle-school aged, in the attack, and insisted he wasn't responsible for the stabbing.
On Monday night, one of the 14-year-old suspects was finally on his way to a police precinct for questioning when he abruptly fled a moving vehicle. As of this reporting, he remains at large, though a manhunt for him is underway.
In the meantime, the investigation into Majors' death continues.
Share this Story