Family of Girl Allegedly Murdered by Young Teens Slams Those Blaming Her

"The remarks by Sergeants Benevolent Association President Ed Mullins we find deeply inappropriate, as they intentionally or unintentionally direct blame onto Tess, a young woman, for her own murder," read a statement from the Majors family. "We would ask Mr. Mullins not to engage in such irresponsible public speculation, just as the NYPD asked our family not to comment as it conducts the investigation.

"Our family is interested in knowing what exactly happened to Tess and who committed her murder," the statement continued. "We believe, for the immediate safety of the community and the surrounding schools, that should be everyone's top priority and we are grateful to the men and women of the NYPD for all of their efforts."