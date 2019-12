Family of Girl Allegedly Murdered by Young Teens Slams Those Blaming Her

Majors' relatives aren't the only ones who found the NYPD union president's comments to be distasteful -- so did New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"Think of Tessa's parents, her friends," de Blasio tweeted on Sunday. "This is heartless. It's infuriating. We don't shame victims in this city."

"I could only like this once but you are ABSOLUTELY right!!!" tweeted one woman in response.

"Well said Mayor de Blasio," added someone else. "Infuriating and heartless."

Others, such as public defender Scott Hechinger, accused Mullins of taking an innocent girl's murder and using it to politicize another issue: the recent decriminalization of marijuana use in New York City.

"Yes. The NYPD is weaponizing Tessa Major's murder to attack reductions in marijuana enforcement & the prospect of legalization," Hechinger tweeted . "Never fails. They use every tragedy to push their cynical agenda of more criminalization & greater harshness.""Assuming it's even true that she was trying to buy marijuana in a park when killed," Hechinger continued in another tweet , "legalization would have prevented the need to go to a park. She would have been able to buy from a licensed dispensary. With surveillance footage."

Instead, Hechinger wrote, all Mullins' comments managed to do was create a "fearmongering argument that makes no sense."