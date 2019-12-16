Hallmark Issues Statement After Pulling Same-Sex Commercial Amid Backlash

Hoo boy, has it been a big weekend for Hallmark Channel. After announcing that it chose to pull a commercial featuring a lesbian kiss from the network, Hallmark has now issued an apology for making that choice in an attempt to undo the backlash it received for getting rid of the same-sex ad ... amid the backlash for showing it in the first place.
But is it too late? Has the damage already been done?
Last week, Hallmark pulled this ad, which featured a lesbian wedding, from the network.
This decision followed a petition from organization One Million Moms claiming the commercial wasn't family-friendly, and that the network wasn't safe for their children to watch anymore.
(Oh, give us a break. It's 2019.)
This choice meant that Hallmark faced a lot of backlash from fans who want to see the channel (and its movies) show a lot more diversity ... and apparently, that backlash pushed Hallmark to make another decision.
On Sunday, Hallmark announced that it reversed its decision, apologizing for removing the commercial from the network.
CEO Mike Perry said in a statement:
"The Crown Media team has been agonizing over this decision as we’ve seen the hurt it has unintentionally caused. Said simply, they believe this was the wrong decision. Our mission is rooted in helping all people connect, celebrate traditions, and be inspired to capture meaningful moments in their lives. Anything that detracts from this purpose is not who we are. We are truly sorry for the hurt and disappointment this has caused."
The network also promised to work with Zola to reestablish its partnership and that Hallmark would be partnering with GLAAD on increasing the LGBTQ-plus representation on the network.
Hallmark also took the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to diversity going forward.
We're glad Hallmark is doing the right thing, and hopefully, we'll see real change.
