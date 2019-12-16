Distraught Dad Begs for Safe Return of Missing New Mom & 2-Week-Old Daughter

Police in Austin, Texas, are urging the public to share any and all information they might have about the sudden disappearance of Heidi Broussard, 33, and her infant daughter, Margot Carey, who vanished Thursday. According to the Austin Police Department, both Broussard and her baby were last seen dropping off her older son at Cowan Elementary School the morning of December 12. Although it's believed the pair returned home shortly after, what happened next remains a troubling mystery.
A search of the mom's apartment complex has only led to more questions than answers.
Shane Carey -- Broussard's fiancé and Margot's father -- told reporters and police that nothing in the couple's apartment complex seemed out of place. When he arrived home at 2 p.m. expecting to find them, however, the house was noticeably silent.
"Her car … everything's at the house," Carey told KVUE. "The baby stuff … everything. Nothing's gone except her and the baby."
According to reports, there were no signs of a struggle found within the home. The only item missing is Broussard's phone, which has been turned off since Thursday, Carey told the news station.
Little Margot, born shortly before Thanksgiving, was just 2 weeks old at the time of her disappearance.
A press release issued by the Austin Police stated that the infant weighs just 7 lbs., 7 oz., and measures 22 inches long. Her mother, who stands at 5’3” and weighs an estimated 150 lbs., has long, dark hair with highlights.
On Friday, just one day after the pair vanished, investigators released a photo of what they believe Broussard was wearing when she disappeared: a magenta-colored hooded sweatshirt.
Carey said he, along with the entire Broussard family, are "stumped" by where the 33-year-old mother and her infant could be.
"I don't know why anybody would ever harm or touch these two beautiful women together," he told KVUE.
Carey, who has been in a relationship with Broussard for 10 years and is the father of her son, spoke to the news station over the weekend with tears in his eyes as he described his longtime love.
"She is an amazing person," Carey professed. "She has amazing support, friends behind her. She's so personable -- one of the best people I've ever met, so kind, and she does anything for her kids -- one of the best moms."
According to Carey, he last saw his fiancée and child Thursday morning but left for work around 8 a.m.
When he returned in the afternoon, the house was empty, and he discovered his son had never been picked up from school.
In another emotional interview with KVUE, Carey shared fears that the mom and baby had met with foul play, and he pleaded with whoever might have taken them to return them safely.
"Get her home safe, or put her somewhere safe," he urged. "Feed the baby ... she's only 3 weeks old. Just find a way, and you won't be in trouble. ... Just drop her off, she has a beautiful family."
For now, the distraught father says the family is left with few clues to go on but are "trying to piece it together." So are investigators with the Austin Police Department, who urge the public to call 911 with any leads.
