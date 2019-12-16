Distraught Dad Begs for Safe Return of Missing New Mom & 2-Week-Old Daughter

A search of the mom's apartment complex has only led to more questions than answers.

Shane Carey -- Broussard's fiancé and Margot's father -- told reporters and police that nothing in the couple's apartment complex seemed out of place. When he arrived home at 2 p.m. expecting to find them, however, the house was noticeably silent.

"Her car … everything's at the house," Carey told KVUE. "The baby stuff … everything. Nothing's gone except her and the baby."



According to reports, there were no signs of a struggle found within the home. The only item missing is Broussard's phone, which has been turned off since Thursday, Carey told the news station.

