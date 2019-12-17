20 of the Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2019

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
When it comes to celeb scandals, 2019 was a walking, talking, shocking tabloid -- with 365 pages and full-page headlines. All year, we've been over here grabbing jumbo-size bags of popcorn, gasping in shock, following every twist and turn. On the other side of the spectrum, we've been seen and read plenty that has left us feeling nauseated at details or even shaking with anger at injustices or entitlement. This year has seen what seems like a record number of questionable or outright terrible behavior incidents among the famous. There's been a lot of everything, and we would turn off our phone notifications, but honestly, we've become weirdly addicted to it.
We're waking up like, what fresh craziness awaits in our news feed?
The answer is: plenty.
Celebs live in a fishbowl, and as anyone who has ever owned a fishbowl can tell us, the fish may be beautiful, but when it's time to do their business, there's nowhere to hide.
So it is in Hollywood.
This is a year in which we followed social media feuds so over-the-top catty that even we coughed up hairballs. This was also the year of the dog. A year in which couples we rooted for hardcore -- despite knowing that famous people rarely stay together -- broke up or came close to it.
And not just for irreconcilable differences, but for outright betrayals that they didn't bother to hide.
This was also a year in which we lost faith in some of our longtime favorite stars, who used their money and their power to bribe, coerce, or just as bad, garner unearned sympathy. We also saw some of the most eye-rollingly dumb and laughable decisions we've heard about in a while.
Ready to relive them? Here are 20 of the biggest celeb scandals of 2019.
-
Lori McLoughlin & Felicity Huffman's College Scam Arrest1
Actress Felicity Huffman and former Hallmark movie star Lori Loughlin became part of a nationwide scandal when prosecutors alleged that both were part of a group of parents that paid a college admissions fraud guru to get their kids into elite colleges. Huffman paid him $15,000 to up her older daughter's SAT scores. To her credit, she faced the music immediately, with a public apology and an emotional letter to the court from husband William H. Macy.
Felicity pleaded guilty to an array of fraud charges, and served 11 days of a two-week sentence. Loughlin, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, whose fraud charges are more serious, have taken the opposite tack, proclaiming their innocence and turning down a deal offering two years in prison -- while mounting an all-out attack on prosecutors and freaking out in private. Accused of paying a whopping $500,000 to get their daughters into USC (daughters who could not care less for college), their trial will be held in 2020.
-
Justin Timberlake Caught Getting Handsy With His Co-Star2
They've survived cheating rumors before, and now Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's marriage is once again being tested after JT was videotaped getting a bit too friendly with fellow movie cast member Alisha Wainwright in New Orleans. The pair were seen holding hands, with Wainwright was seen placing her hand on his leg. Justin later apologized on Instagram, admitting to a lapse in judgment but emphasizing that nothing happened, and so far, the couple is still together.
-
-
Jussie Smollett Allegedly Fakes a Hate Crime3
In hands-down the most bizarre scandal of the year, Empire actor Jussie Smollett claimed he'd been the victim of a hate crime in Chicago. Smollett claims two men put a noose over his head, punched and poured bleach on him, and shouted racist and homophobic slurs. The actor, whose concert the next day was *ahem* suddenly sold out, received wide support. But when cops reviewed videos and investigated, they instead charged him faking the attack, paying two brothers (who confessed) to carry it out -- leading to Smollett being fired from the final season of Empire.
In an even weirder turn of events, the prosecutor dropped all charges against Smollett, so he walked. But that was far from the end of the matter, since Chicago police sued him for $130,000 for essentially wasting their time, and Smollett sued the city for malicious prosecution. A special prosecutor has been appointed to look into how the case was handled.
-
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sue the Tabloids4
Tired of the ceaseless bullying in the British tabloids, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went to war with the Daily Mail, suing the media company for publishing a letter she wrote to her father. Though the tabloid publication got the letter from dad Thomas Markle (it's unclear whether they paid him), according to British copyright law, it is Meghan's intellectual property. Furthermore, the Daily Mail published only parts of the letter in an attempt to show her in a negative light, couple contends. For the second time in the couple's history, Harry released a statement attacking the media's coverage of his wife, likening it to what his mom, Princess Diana, endured.
-
-
R. Kelly Racks Up Sex Charges5
Who can forget R. Kelly's now infamous interview with Gayle King, in which he went off the rails, yelling about his innocence? The truth is, sex allegations have followed him for decades, and a slew more came his way this year, after a documentary in which several women came forward to talk about their alleged abuse at the hands of the R&B singer. The latest charge, by Brooklyn prosecutors: That he bribed an Illinois government employee in order to marry a 15-year-old Aaliyah in 1994. Prosecutors had previously charged him with racketeering, for allegedly coercing underage girls into illegal sexual activity. The singer also has pending charges in several jurisdictions for sexual misconduct with minors. Somehow, this man still has a career.
-
Prince Andrew's Friendship With Jeffrey Epstein6
The Jeffrey Epstein scandal was one of the most repulsive in a long time. The financier sexually abused women, including minors, and often coerced them to have sex with his friends -- and served time for it in 2004. Arrested for trafficking minors for sex in 2019, he died in his jail cell, in a death ruled a suicide. Perhaps one of the more shocking aspects of the scandal was the renewed focus on his friendship with Prince Andrew, who was photographed at Epstein's Manhattan home. Prince Andrew admitted the relationship but denied having sex with a 17-year-old Epstein victim, and then did a disastrous BBC interview in which he came off as arrogant and unsympathetic to the victims. The TV appearance embarrassed the royal family, and ended his status as a working royal who made appearances on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
-
-
Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Split7
After being together off and on for 10 years, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth turned the on switch in a major way when they got married in a tiny ceremony in December 2018. To the world's surprise, they announced their separation in August, shortly before Liam filed for divorce. His reason? Pictures of Miley making out with The Hills star and Brody Jenner ex, Kaitlynn Carter, on a yacht. Miley's long been open about her sexuality, of course, but the rumors immediately started flying about the timing of the pictures and Liam's divorce filing, leading Miley to deny cheating, in a bare-all Twitter thread. Miley and Kaitlynn have since split with the singer now dating Australian crooner Cody Simpson.
We're betting this time the split sticks.
-
Miranda Lambert's Husband's Love Child8
Fans were pretty shocked when Miranda Lambert took to social media in February to announce that she'd secretly gotten married to New York police officer Brendan McLoughlin, whom she met in November 2018 outside the Good Morning America set. But then things got downright, well, scandalous when the news emerged that McLoughlin had welcomed a son days before meeting the country singer, the result of alleged cheating on a former fiancée. We're 100% expecting a country song to emerge from this.
-
-
Khloe Kardashian (Finally) Dumps Tristan Thompson for Cheating9
It's bad enough that Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloé Kardashian multiple times in 2018. He was videotaped making out and motorboating women at a party, and filmed walking into a hotel with another. But Tristan made things infinitely worse by cheating again -- with Kylie Jenner's BFF, Jordyn Woods while Khloé was pregnant. Tristan and Jordyn were seen cuddling and kissing at his house during a party, then heading to a room for privacy. Khloé broke up with him, and rightfully so.
What a dog!
-
Wendy Williams Divorces Husband Who Had Love Child10
Wendy Williams was married for over two decades, and for at least some of that time, she knew her husband was "living a double life," but stayed in the relationship for the sake of their son. But then hubby Kevin Hunter was photographed with his mistress, with whom, it emerged, he was expecting a baby, Wendy filed for divorce -- removing him as executive producer of her show. She also shut down the Hunter Foundation, which they started together.
-
-
Britney Spears Battles Mental Health Issues11
A conservatorship that has been in place for a decade, after Britney Spears's very public breakdown, came into question again in 2019 when she reportedly told a judge that her father -- who, as the conservator of her estate, controls her personal, medical, and business decisions -- had her committed to a mental facility and forced her to take drugs. But what actually happened is far from clear, as the legal proceedings are secret. We do know that Britney, who shocked fans when she announced the cancellation of her second Vegas residency, remains a beloved pop star still dealing with complex mental challenges.
We wish her the best.
-
Kim Kardashian Names her Shapewear Line 'Kimono'12
When Kim Kardashian named her new shapewear line Kimono, she got widespread boos for cultural appropriation. The move even drew the ire of Japan, which sent officials to the US over her disrespectful attempt to trademark the word as it pertains to clothing (!) -- never mind that kimonos have been part of Japanese culture for centuries. Kim eventually backed off from the name, going with Skims instead, but not before the scandal went down as one of her dumber moves.
-
-
'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans' Husband Kills Family Dog13
Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans and David Eason have an apparent history of violence. She called 911 multiple times in 2018, once claiming he cracked her collarbone while in a drunken rage. (Her rep later blamed her injury on an accident and no charges were filed.) Another time, she hid in the attic while she called 911 as he smashed in the front door. But this year, things escalated to the point that Jenelle fled from Eason with her kids after he shot the family dog to death for nipping at the couple's 2-year-old, leading to the couple temporarily losing custody of their kids. She was fired from the show, but as of her last update, remains safe after cutting ties with Eason, thankfully.
-
ASAP Rocky's Goes to Prison in Sweden14
Rapper and Kendall Jenner ex-boyfriend ASAP Rocky got into a street fight in Sweden, and it attracted the attention of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Rod Stewart, to President Donald Trump, whose administration warned Sweden of "negative consequences" if they didn't release the rapper from prison. Rocky, who maintained that he and his crew had acted in self defense, served a month in jail on suspicion of assault and was released August 2. The case was then dropped when authorities said they didn't find enough evidence of a serious crime.
-
-
Allison Mack Lures Women to Cult15
Actress Allison Mack went from playing Clark Kent's sidekick on Smallville to luring women to join a sex cult called NXIVM, led by Keith Allen Raniere, which operated under the guise of a female empowerment program/MLM, according to federal prosecutors. Victims testified that they were forced to act as sex slaves and coerced to take nude pictures and write letters, falsely accusing their families of sexual abuse and other crimes, as collateral. Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy and faces up to 20 years in prison. She is awaiting sentencing.
-
'Bachelorette' Finalist Jed Wyatt Busted for Having a Girlfriend16
Bachelorette Hannah Brown stans were furious after learning that suitor Jed Wyatt was basically a total fraud. As the 2019 season wound down, singer-songwriter Hayley Stevens came forward to reveal that she was Wyatt's girlfriend, and that he'd joined the show as a way to promote his music and had asked her to wait for him. Wyatt actually proposed to Brown in the finale, and it was unclear what exactly his endgame was. Either way, Brown dumped him on camera and moved on to get into a love triangle with runner-up Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid. It was truly a Bachelorette season to remember.
-
-
Ryan Adams Exposed for Alleged Sex Misconduct17
Rocker and Mandy Moore ex-husband Ryan Adams was the subject of a New York Times exposé about his alleged pattern of sexual coercion. Adams, whose support of female musicians has been celebrated, allegedly used his position as mentor to pressure them for sex, removing his support if they refused, according to the article, which focused on allegations by seven women. Ryan denied the allegations, though he issued vague apologies "to anyone I ever hurt, however unintentionally." In June, he said in an Instagram post that he had a lot to say, but has remained mum so far.
-
Matt Lauer's Accuser Comes Forward With Rape Allegation18
Just when we thought the Matt Lauer scandal couldn't get any worse, this year it did. When he was fired for sexual misconduct in 2017, NBC News did not release the name of his accuser, Brooke Nevils, at her request. But in Ronan Farrow's book, Catch and Kill, she shared the horrifying details, saying Lauer raped her at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Nevils alleges she told NBC bosses about it repeatedly, emphasizing that it was non-consensual. Lauer denied the allegations in an explicit open letter in Variety.
-
-
Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun Feud Over Her Music Catalog19
In an extraordinary feud that has played out on Twitter, Taylor bemoaned the fact that longtime Justin Bieber manager Scott "Scooter" Braun had bought Big Machine records, and with it, her first six albums. She said that he'd bullied her over the years, wasn't given the opportunity to buy her music back, and had been banned from performing the music -- all of which Big Machine CEO Scott Borchetta denied in his own lengthy posts. Braun eventually stepped in with short, indirect comments, and then with an open invitation to negotiate and end to the feud. After Taylor called out Braun at the Billboard Women in Music Awards, the war continues, seemingly with no end in sight.
-
James Charles & Tati Westbrook Feud20
For a hot minute there, even those of us who don't follow YouTube beauty influencers were rapt when a the cattiest feud ever broke out between makeup star and first male face of CoverGirl, James Charles, and his mentor, Tati Westbrook of GlamLifeGuru. Tati went after James for promoting a beauty multivitamin brand over hers. He issued an apology, but Tati came back with a 40-minute video watched over 30 million times, in which she most notably talked about his reputation for coercing guys into sex. James initially did not respond, but came back to defend himself.
Things hit peak meow when other beauty influencers inserted themselves to back up the sex coercion claims, and fans took sides, noting, among other things, a dramatic drop in James' subscribers and a gain of subscribers for Tati. And then everyone deleted everything, and went on with their lives, but not before plenty of people captured videos and grabbed screenshots for internet posterity.