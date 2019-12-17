20 of the Biggest Celebrity Scandals of 2019

Image: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images



Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images When it comes to celeb scandals, 2019 was a walking, talking, shocking tabloid -- with 365 pages and full-page headlines. All year, we've been over here grabbing jumbo-size bags of popcorn, gasping in shock, following every twist and turn. On the other side of the spectrum, we've been seen and read plenty that has left us feeling nauseated at details or even shaking with anger at injustices or entitlement. This year has seen what seems like a record number of questionable or outright terrible behavior incidents among the famous. There's been a lot of everything, and we would turn off our phone notifications, but honestly, we've become weirdly addicted to it. We're waking up like, what fresh craziness awaits in our news feed? The answer is: plenty.

Celebs live in a fishbowl, and as anyone who has ever owned a fishbowl can tell us, the fish may be beautiful, but when it's time to do their business, there's nowhere to hide.



So it is in Hollywood.

This is a year in which we followed social media feuds so over-the-top catty that even we coughed up hairballs. This was also the year of the dog. A year in which couples we rooted for hardcore -- despite knowing that famous people rarely stay together -- broke up or came close to it.

And not just for irreconcilable differences, but for outright betrayals that they didn't bother to hide.

This was also a year in which we lost faith in some of our longtime favorite stars, who used their money and their power to bribe, coerce, or just as bad, garner unearned sympathy. We also saw some of the most eye-rollingly dumb and laughable decisions we've heard about in a while.

Ready to relive them? Here are 20 of the biggest celeb scandals of 2019.