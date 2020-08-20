19 Popular Kids Costumes This Year to Order Early

evgenyatamanenko/iStock
With the health crisis still going strong in the United States, many people have been wondering what will happen to Halloween? School has already been the subject of absolute uncertainty and now the pandemic is threatening the rest of fall. Do not fret, parents! Even if it's not safe for kids go trick-or-treating, it is totally possible to still celebrate the spooky season in a big way. Many ways are even normal, like wearing a costume.
It's one of the best parts for kids on Halloween anyway. That said, kids with a love of the shows and figures in pop culture (which is a lot of them) will clamour to dress up as those characters come October. The issue may be that a lot of these costume ideas are the same and there are a lot of kids out there. Parents, consider this a reminder to get ahead of the rush and order the outfits ahead of time to avoid those tears when their Fortnite or Hamilton outfit of choice is sold out.
The Mandalorian1
Star Wars is one of the most popular movies in pop culture. It was years ago and it is now, thanks to new movies that Disney keeps on putting out. This year, The Mandalorian came out and no doubt kids will clamor for a related costume.
The Mandalorian ($50, Disney)
Sith Trooper2
The Mandalorian isn't the only break out star from the Star Wars movies. Kids will likely want to be a Sith trooper, too, and thankfully Disney has those costumes ready to go. This red outfit is only $25.
Sith Trooper ($25, Disney)
Captain Marvel3
Captain Marvel gave so many little girls a hero that looked like them to look up, so it makes sense that they will still want to dress up as her (or be her, let's be honest) for this Halloween. About time!
Captain Marvel ($50, Disney)
Alexander Hamilton4
Lin Manuel-Miranda's Hamilton has been a smash hit Broadway show since it hit the stage years ago, but when the recorded show came to Disney+ it reignited the love for the show. And kids everywhere fell in love. Don't be surprised to see multiple Alexanders walking around.
Alexander Hamilton ($50, Amazon)
A Schuyler Sister5
While Alexander Hamilton had a whole show written about him, Hamilton the Musical fans know that the Schuyler sisters were also the stars. Grab these "colonial" themed dresses for the wannabe Peggys, Elizas, and Angelicas.
A Schuyler Sister ($26, Target)
Elsa Frozen 2 Costume6
Speaking of smash hits, Frozen became one of the most popular kids movies since The Lion King. Enter Frozen 2 and the obsession and dressing up as Anna and Elsea continue. Party City can make it happen.
Elsa Frozen 2 Costume ($30, Party City)
Anna Frozen 2 Costume7
And of course there can't be a Frozen Elsa costume without one for Anna. Whether the little one wants to be Anna or Elsa or two sisters who want to be both it's possible from Party City for just $30.
Anna Frozen 2 Costume ($30, Party City)
Mail Person8
The Post Office is a big political conversation right now with many rallying behind the American system to make sure it survives. If any children support the USPS a whole lot, or just really love the mail, this costume is a great option.
Mail Person ($25, Party City)
Jasmine9
Aladdin came out in 2019 but because it lives on Disney+, kids can enjoy the live action version of the Disney film all year round. It's been a staple Halloween costume for years and no doubt it will be again this year.
Jasmine ($40, Party City)
Doctor10
If we've learned anything this year it's that heroes don't all wear capes, they wear scrubs. Celebrate the strength and perseverance of our healthcare workers who helped save lives during the pandemic. It will likely be a hit with kids.
Doctor ($25, Party City)
Paw Patrol11
People have a lot of feelings about the kids' show Paw Patrol but almost all the kids loved it and will want so badly to get to dress up as their favorite character from the show, and it's just $12 in this size!
Paw Patrol ($12, Costumes Super Center)
Trolls Dress12
Trollz was another big hit that came out during the pandemic time. Kids are eager to grab the Trollz-themed dolls off of the shelves so no doubt they'll want to dress up a one for Halloween this year.
Trolls Dress ($35, Spirit Halloween)
Descendants' Evie13
Descendants will never go out of style, no really, they are SO style. Evie is one of those characters who are not only fun to dress up as but super cool. Plus she gets a wig, a prime Halloween opportunity.
Descendants Evie ($30, Target)
Fortnite's Omega14
Many Halloween costumes come from cultural phenomenons and Fortnite is a phenomenon if we ever saw one. First up on the Fortnite costume agenda is the Omega costume which is just $35 from Target.
Fortnite Omega ($35, Target)
Fortnite's Drift15
Next up on the Fortnite Halloween costume list is the Drift character. It features the top red sweater part of the outfit and the mask as well along with it. Like many of the Target costumes in particular, it will be available for purchase on August 27.
Fortnite's Drift ($35, Target)
Fortnite's Skull Trooper16
Last but not least, the Fortnite Skull Trooper costume is also available from Target on August 27. It's one of the many characters that come from the game and that kids will very much want to dress up as.
Fortnite's Skull Trooper ($35, Target)
Spider-Man's Miles Morales17
Spider-Man will always and forever be a character that kids won't to dress up as. That can create a hard time getting the costume due to popularity as is, but this new Spider-Man costume will be especially wanted as it was just announced he will get his own story.
Spider-Man's Miles Morales ($20, Target)
Baby Yoda18
Baby Yoda has been one of the best, and maybe only good things, about this year since The Mandalorian came out and both adults and kids alike will want to dress up as the adorable Star Wars character.
Baby Yoda ($20, Target)
Construction Truck19
Construction workers aren't part of any fancy trend or new kids show, but it's part of a fun differently-abled, wheelchair costume line available at Target. We have a long way to go until these types of costumes are available everywhere but it's great Target is on the trend.
Construction Truck ($35, Target)