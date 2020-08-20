19 Popular Kids Costumes This Year to Order Early

Image: evgenyatamanenko/iStock



evgenyatamanenko/iStock With the health crisis still going strong in the United States, many people have been wondering what will happen to Halloween? School has already been the subject of absolute uncertainty and now the pandemic is threatening the rest of fall. Do not fret, parents! Even if it's not safe for kids go trick-or-treating, it is totally possible to still celebrate the spooky season in a big way. Many ways are even normal, like wearing a costume.

It's one of the best parts for kids on Halloween anyway. That said, kids with a love of the shows and figures in pop culture (which is a lot of them) will clamour to dress up as those characters come October. The issue may be that a lot of these costume ideas are the same and there are a lot of kids out there. Parents, consider this a reminder to get ahead of the rush and order the outfits ahead of time to avoid those tears when their Fortnite or Hamilton outfit of choice is sold out.





