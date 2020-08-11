Mom Says Her 6-Year-Old Has Asked To Go Back To Breastfeeding

Sometimes you have to put your foot down with your kids and stick with it.

Or so says the comment section, who thought the letter writer would be nuts to let her daughter back on the breast.

"You are allowed to say 'no' to your children," one commenter reminded her. "You are also allowed to follow it up with 'because I said so' and have that be the end of it. They need to respect your 'no' even without knowing or respecting the reason."

"Big Kid Wants To Nurse: No. Just no. Wean the TWO-YEAR-OLD immediately, switch to bottles if you must, but DO NOT let your 6-year-old child breastfeed," someone else advised. "Give her extra attention without the baby attached, because that's what she really wants from you."

"The 6-year-old is jealous of the attention the younger sibling is getting and is probably anxious about everything that's going on and wants to regress," a third person agreed. "Don't start nursing a long-weaned 6-year-old, but figure out how to spend more time and attention on her."