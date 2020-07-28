Mom Is Fuming After MIL Drove With 1-Year-Old in Her Lap Instead of Car Seat Because it's 'Safer'

"Perhaps a generation thing but they might not even get or accept any safety videos you show them," one commenter wrote. "The only option you have is to either install the car seat by yourself and preempt any visits (but then you're reliant that they'd use the seat properly/strap her in) or just not letting them have her alone."

"It's absolutely unacceptable. But from their generation viewpoint would have once been normal," someone else agreed. "Rather than arguing with them (it's already done and no one was luckily hurt) instead show them some evidence they can understand."

But a third person pointed out there was a real flaw with this theory: "Unless they are in their seventies or eighties it is not a generational thing." The commenter explained, "I had my first in 1977 and his carrycot was strapped in (lots didn't) and when he was old enough he had a car seat. Lots of ads in the 1970s and 1980s about children in accidents."

There is basically no excuse for not putting a young child in a car seat. No matter how *small* the distance and for no amount of time. The mom needs to make sure her in-laws understand this or they should be prepared for supervised visits only.