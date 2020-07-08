Getting kids excited about brushing their teeth and taking care of their oral health seems impossible for many parents. It can be a challenge to get your kids to enjoy brushing, flossing, and going to the dentist, but it doesn’t have to be! There are some easy ways to get your kids to care more about their oral health — here are five of our best tips for instilling good oral habits in your kids when they’re young!
1. Start Brushing Early
It’s recommended to start brushing or massaging your kids’ gums and brushing as early as 6 months, when their first tooth appears. The earlier you start brushing, the easier to transition kids to brushing on their own later on!
2. Brush Twice a Day — And Make it Fun!
Make sure kids are brushing in the morning and at night. To make it fun, use products, like toothbrushes and toothpastes that are colorful and feature their favorite characters. And be sure to reiterate to young kids not to swallow their Orajel Training Toothpaste as they’re learning!
3. Always Go for Low Sugar Snacks
Limit sugary and acidic foods that can wear away tooth enamel and contribute to cavities. Fruits, cheeses, and yogurt are just some examples of healthy snacks that don't pose a big risk for little teeth.
4. Making the Switch from Non-Fluoride Toothpaste at the Right Time Is Important
Know when to make the switch from non-fluoride training paste to fluoride toothpaste: How can you tell? Once you’re sure your child is not swallowing when brushing and can spit out when told, he’s ready to move on!
5. Healthy Oral Care Habits are More Important Now than Ever
Make sure to cultivate healthy oral care habits, like brushing twice a day, flossing, and consuming low-sugar snacks, always—right now more than ever, since our access to dental care is limited.
