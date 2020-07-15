16 of the Most Hilarious Ways Toddlers Mispronounce Words

Image: iStock



Parenting isn't easy, and some phases feel more challenging than others. That first six weeks when we have a newborn and are healing are hard. Trying to figure out teenagers and learning to let go is hard. And there are so many stages in between that at times we wish it came with a how-to manual.

However, it's not all hard challenges; there are so many happy and adorable memories that can be made in between. Toddlers are notorious for pressing buttons and driving us up the wall a bit, but they're also hilarious. They're at the age where they're just starting to begin to understand the world, and in trying to make sense of it, they are unintentionally funny at times.