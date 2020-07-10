Parent Wonders If Daycare Worker Saying 'I Love You' to Toddler Is Normal & Sparks Interesting Debate

They understood that they spent time together but really wondered if it was normal for daycare workers to express affection like that.

Some parents expressed that these workers have a profound impact on their children.



"I call my daughter's daycare teacher her daycare mom and we've become outside of daycare friends," shared one mother. "She's with her half of her day. She comforts her, plays with her, wipes her tears when I'm not able. I know she loves her, and that makes me happy, personally."