Grandparent Says Toddler Is Convinced There's a Ghost Lady Who Visits Him at Night

"If you are the slightest bit religious, why not put a religious symbol over his bed and explain its symbolism as protection," one commenter suggested. "I had great success with a scented squirt bottle of water that I allowed my child to squirt around the bedroom to scare away monsters. She slept with the bottle on her nightstand and in a few months didn't need it but once in a blue moon."

"We bought our kids $3 foam swords from Walmart and gave them to the kids as 'something to sleep with, so you can fight off any monsters in your dreams,'" someone else advised. "Worked like a charm. On the very rare occasions that they did wake up with nightmares, we'd ask, 'Did you get a chance to get them with your sword? No? Well, don't worry, you're fine now and you'll get them next time.'"

A third commenter shared that after trying "basically everything," she decided "if you can't beat 'em, join 'em."

"Was it a big pink monster with green eyes and silver horns?" the mom asked her daughter. Her reply when the daughter said yes? "Oh, that’s Pinky." She continued:

'She looks scary, but she's really nice. She plays bass for a rock band and volunteers at a cat rescue, and loves to try out new vegetarian recipes in her spare time. Don't worry about her, I told her she could crash in your closet because the band is doing a gig here. In fact, I bet she'll be so grateful that she'll leave you a present in the morning.'

Now every time that Pinky is in town for a "gig," she leaves her daughter a piece of candy and a note, the mom wrote. If her daughter mentions other monsters, the mom comes up with a nice backstory for them too.