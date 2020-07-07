15 Streaming Toddler Shows That Are Actually Educational

Image: iStock



It's unrealistic to believe parents shouldn't use television with their kids from time to time. We know that screen time has gotten a bad rap over the years, but it's not all bad. There are many TV shows available on several streaming platforms that come with amazing lessons, are catchy and adorable – and it's not bad that parents get a small break while kids are engaged, too.





And with the times being what they are right now, we're all stuck at home more than ever -- so don't feel guilty, parents! We've rounded up 15 streaming educational toddler shows that we don't mind allowing our kids to watch because they're adorable and there are many lesson take-away, too.