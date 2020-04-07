As a Fat Mom, This Nutritionist's 'Toddler Tip' Helped Me Conquer Some Huge Meal-Time Fears



Lauren Gordon

I should start out explaining that I have a very complicated relationship with my body. It's one I've been open about -- both pre-baby and postpartum. The summary is: I try not to actively hate myself for being fat, but I am keenly aware of how my being fat plays into every facet of my life. And, despite what online trolls have tried to tell me in the past, it's really not a "me" problem -- it's a social one.

I've been defending my body, and my right to exist in it unbothered, in some way or another my whole life. I love fat people, and I love them whether they are healthy or not and whether they love themselves or not. Because, simply, they are people and they (we) deserve to be loved.



But I won't lie; being in a larger body is oppressive and there have been many attempts to escape it. Particularly in my relationship to food. I've yo-yo dieted, I've fad-dieted, I've demonized certain foods, and I've stressed-eaten it back -- all of it in an attempt to be more palatable to society.