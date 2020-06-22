I Got My Niece A Bearaby Nappling Blanket And She Absolutely Loves It



Ileana Paules-Bronet

A few years ago, weighted blankets became all the rage. These heavy blankets are known to be relaxing, anxiety-reducing, and calming — for many people, they feel like a big hug. After I got a weighted blanket for my bed, I couldn't wait to share the gospel of weighted blankets with my friends and family.

My niece, Zoe, is three-and-a-half and she loves blankets. Every time I visit her, we cuddle up in a giant pile of blankets on the couch and snuggle while we watch out favorite television shows. I always thought she'd enjoy the coziness of a weighted blanket, but traditional weighted blankets are way too heavy for a toddler (I mean, big girl). Enter Bearaby's Nappling.