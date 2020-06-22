I Got My Niece A Bearaby Nappling Blanket And She Absolutely Loves It

A few years ago, weighted blankets became all the rage. These heavy blankets are known to be relaxing, anxiety-reducing, and calming — for many people, they feel like a big hug. After I got a weighted blanket for my bed, I couldn't wait to share the gospel of weighted blankets with my friends and family.

My niece, Zoe, is three-and-a-half and she loves blankets. Every time I visit her, we cuddle up in a giant pile of blankets on the couch and snuggle while we watch out favorite television shows. I always thought she'd enjoy the coziness of a weighted blanket, but traditional weighted blankets are way too heavy for a toddler (I mean, big girl). Enter Bearaby's Nappling.

    Recently, Bearaby launched a brand new children's weighted blanket, the Nappling. According to the website, the Nappling is "Made just for kids, with nothing but layer upon layer of soft, organic cotton. Highly breathable, wonderfully cozy and utterly calming." At eight pounds, it's the perfect weight for kids.

    I couldn't wait to get a Nappling blanket for Zoe — I just knew she'd love it. When it arrived in the mail (Bearaby sent me a Nappling through PR), I told Zoe I had a gift for her and brought it over to her house. As soon as Zoe saw how big the box was, she couldn't wait to open it.

    Zoe loved the adorable bear logo, and her mom loved that the Nappling came in a bag so Zoe can take the Nappling on car trips! Finally, Zoe got to the good part: the blanket! The Nappling comes in four different color options: Midnight Blue (an almost-navy shade), Moonstone Grey (a light grey shade), Evening Rose (a light pink shade), and Confetti (a combination of Midnight Blue, Moonstone Grey, Evening Rose, and white). I got Zoe the Evening Rose color. Once she saw that the gift was a blanket, she took it inside to test it out.

    Sitting on her couch, Zoe wrapped herself into her the blanket. While the Nappling has all the benefits of being a weighted blanket, it doesn't have the drawbacks! Many weighted blankets use noisy glass beads, and others are cozy but way too warm. Because of its unique hand-knitted design, the Nappling is breathable and comfortable (and it's made with organic fabric).

    Because the Bearaby is so comfortable, it's perfect for hanging out, napping, and sleeping overnight. Weighted blankets are truly the best, and this one is perfect for kids who have a lot of energy (like Zoe). The website explains, "The simple science of sleeping under weight goes back to Deep Touch Pressure Therapy. Just like a cuddle, when an evenly distributed weight is placed across the body, a wonderful feeling of calm, relaxation and comfort takes over. It’s truly magical."

    Because it's such a stylish blanket, even the most chic parents will love having the Nappling on their couch or child's bed... or draped across furniture in the living room. Although Zoe loved snuggling under the blanket, she's a toddler, so she felt that the blanket would be best utilized as a tent. So don't worry, parents, the Nappling is perfect for forts, too! 

    Want to get a Nappling for your little one? They're available for $149 at Bearaby.com.

    If you're more interested in a weighted blanket for adults, Bearaby has those too!

