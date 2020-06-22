5 Tried And True Kids’ Oral Care Tips Moms Swear By

HowDoesShe // Cherish 365
HowDoesShe // Cherish 365
When it comes to teaching kids great oral care habits, parents are often overwhelmed — especially when they learn that you have to worry about kids’ oral care from the time they’re born! That’s right, parents should start thinking about implementing great oral care habits from the get-go. And it doesn’t have to be a stressful experience!
Here, real moms open up about some of their top tips and tricks for teaching kids healthy oral care habits.
-
1. Start Brushing Early
-
2. Brush Twice A Day — And Make It Fun!
-
-
3. Always Go For Low-Sugar Snacks
-
4. Make The Switch From Non-Fluoride To Fluoride Toothpaste At The Right Time
-
-
5. Take Oral Care Seriously — Especially Now!
Share this Story