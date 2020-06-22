5 Tried And True Kids’ Oral Care Tips Moms Swear By

“‘Can I have a snaaaaaaack,’ is one of the questions I hear most during the day. What about you?

I always keep a big bowl of fruit available for my children, plus a drawer in our refrigerator with cheese sticks, yogurt, baby carrots, and sliced bell peppers that they can reach whenever they are hungry.

It’s important to me that my children are snacking on healthy foods and not just filling up on sugary snacks between meals. As a mom of 6, my advice for getting your child(ren) to snack on wholesome food (without it being a battle) is to let him or her choose their snack from a variety of healthy options. If you give a child choices, it lets them feel in control.

By limiting sugary and acidic snacks and brushing their teeth at least twice a day with Orajel fluoride toothpaste, I know I’m doing everything I can at home to help protect their teeth from cavities.”

— ThriftyNiftyMommy

