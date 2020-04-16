16 Ways to Kill 20 Minutes with Toddlers

Ahh, toddlers, they're cute, say the most hilarious things, have the most epic tantrums and the shortest attention spans. Trying to do any sort of long art/craft/building/learning project with a toddler is just not going to cut it. Any mom that needs a little time to herself (or to, you know, make lunch and stuff) needs to have an arsenal of activities that'll occupy their toddler for a short period of time.

Whether that's easy activities with shaving cream or setting up invitations to play around the house, luckily for all us harried moms, there's a slew of ideas out there on the world wide web (do people even say that anymore?) And fortunately many of these activities can be done with items you already have around the house -- or better yet, nothing at all but a little imagination. So get ready to enjoy some alone time with these sanity-saving ideas to buy you 20 minutes (or more if you're really lucky!)