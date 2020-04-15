17 Toddler Activities You Can Do With Shaving Cream

Looking for a way to keep the kids busy for an afternoon, but running out of ideas? There's only so many times you can pull out the old box of crayons and a coloring book. Sometimes the little ones need more stimulation and toddlers, in particular, need stimulation that will help develop and grow their fine motor skills. Of course, no one wants to break the bank buying speciality toys for their kiddos either. Enter the one household product that can make for hours of entertainment: shaving cream.
Yep, shaving cream. For less than $2, there are all sorts of craft projects that can be done with a can of shaving cream -- and for toddlers that also means tons of sensory play that can be easily done inside the house. Simply said, shaving cream is the gateway to hours of entertainment for kids -- and we've found some of the best crafts and projects that can easily be done at home.
Shaving Cream Marbling1
Our first project looks way more complicated than it really is. All anyone really needs is a can of shaving cream and some food dye or acrylic paint. Spray some of the shaving cream into a tin pan and then place the paint or dye on top of it. Using a toothpick, swirl the colors (gently) until the desired pattern is made and then gently place paper on top of your dyed shaving cream. Pull the paper away and then let dry. Voila!
Shaving Cream Clouds2
According to blog, One Little Project, all one needs to make DIY Shaving Cream Clouds is a glass of water, shaving cream, an eye dropper, and food dye. Fill a glass with water until it's about 2/3 full, then top it with a generous amount of shaving cream. Using the eye dropper, take slightly diluted food dye and then squeeze the dye over the shaving cream (closer to the edges will allow the dye to pass more quickly). A perfect storm!
Shaving Cream Playdough3
Another incredibly easy DIY project using three simple ingredients; cornstarch, shaving cream, and food dye (which can be optional if there's none on hand). According to Natural Beach Living, combine 1 cup shaving cream and 2 cups cornstarch. Mix together with hands. If it feels too crumbly, add shaving cream. If it's too sticky, add cornstarch. For colored playdough, drop food dye into the mixture with a fork.
Shaving Cream Puffy Paint4
According to The Spruce Crafts, to make incredible DIY puffy paint all that's needed is shaving cream, Elmer's white glue, and food dye. Mix equal parts shaving cream in a bowl. Add food dye a few drops at a time until the desired color is reached. Primary colors can be mixed to make different colors too! Then use the paint either to sponge onto paper or use a paintbrush. It's so easy, but in the end, so darn cute.
Fluffy Slime5
Is there anything better in the world than slime? We know, we know. It's meant for kids, but we love it too! The perfect stress reliever for both parents and kids alike, Little Bins Little Hands states that the special recipe mixes 3 cups of shaving cream, 1/2 cup of white washable PVA glue, 1/4-1/2 tsp. of baking soda, 1 tbsp of saline solution that contains both sodium borate and boric acid as ingredients, and food coloring into a bowl. Combine until slime is stretchy.
Sensory Play6
Shaving cream crafts aren't all puffy paints, glue, and food dye. Sometimes it can be used in activities known as sensory play. Sensory play is any activity that focuses on the five senses; touch, sight, smell, taste, and hearing and it can be crucial for kids' development. For easy clean up, set up building blocks in a medium size plastic tub. Then spray shaving cream between blocks. Let kids play and build as they squish the shaving cream between their hands.
Cloud Smoosh7
This might seem too easy, but really there's no way to go wrong with a cloud smoosh. A simple way to do sensory play, first make a "cloud" (aka, a good heaping spray of shaving cream) which can be decorated with or without food dye. Then take a food masher and press down on the cloud, breaking it into fluffy cylinders. On second thought, this is another great activity to do inside a plastic tub.
Shaving Cream Drawing8
The best thing about shaving cream is that it's not only easily removed from many hard surfaces, sometimes it even helps clean the surface too! This is the case for most desktops and a few good dollops of shaving cream can lead to some pretty unique art. Spray shaving cream on a table top and then spread. Let kids draw to their hearts' content (animals, shapes, their first words) and then wipe away when done.
Shaving Cream Easter Eggs9
If regular Easter eggs are boring (or Mom and Dad are looking to spice things up a little this year) marble eggs can be made with shaving cream. Yep! It's true. Using the same recipe for marble shaving cream paper, dip eggs into dye covered cream and then wait for it to dry. Once dried, wipe off excess shaving cream and then marvel at the gorgeous, totally unique, one-of-a-kind eggs the kiddos have made for the holiday.
Shaving Cream Slide10
Now that the temperature is finally starting to rise, it's time to hit the jungle gym. A shaving cream slide is tons of fun for an afternoon outside. All one needs to do is spray shaving cream down a slide (perhaps not one at the public park, we think) and then let kids slide on down the chute. Of course, they might want to be in their best bathing suits as they go down the slide and for extra fun add a little food coloring to make a rainbow!
Shaving Cream Showers11
Sometimes a bath can be boring. Or maybe Mom and Dad are trying to get their kids to enjoy taking showers. Either way, shaving cream showers are a low-to-no-mess way to keep kids entertained while parents are trying to get them clean. Simply spray some shaving cream on a glass shower door and let kids draw in the fluffy goodness. Then wash the foam away when the kids are done.
Shaving Cream and Ice12
Another sensory activity that is a wonderful developmental tool, shaving cream and ice seems like an unlikely pair, but together kids will grab and squish the afternoon away. Using spray bottles filled with water, melt both the ice and the shaving cream while the kids play or allow the ice and shaving cream to melt on their own. This is one of our messier activities so definitely consider doing it inside a plastic tub.
"Icing"13
Playing pretend is so good for kids' development. In fact, it might be even better than structured play. if the kids are obsessed with baking or want to play cupcake maker, then shaving cream makes for the perfect "icing." Sponges can be used to make the "cake" and pom poms and paper confetti can be used for decoration. Just make sure to tell the little ones that unfortunately, they can't eat their concoctions.
Melted Snowmen14
Another use for that shaving cream puffy paint recipe! Except this time don't add any food coloring. Instead, spread puffy paint mix onto a sheet of paper in a snowman shape (or in a looser shape for a more "melted" look). Then add decorations! Using paper, make buttons, top hats, scarves, or even a carrot nose. It could be fun to add snow around the snowman too! Really there's no wrong way to go about this.
Shaving Cream in Plastic Bags15
Who doesn't love squishy, squeezable toys? Shaving cream is perfect for that. Luckily, this is a sensory play activity that (thankfully) won't leave a mess. Trust us, set up is easy. Take a plastic sandwich bag and fill it with shaving cream. Close and allow kids to squeeze to their hearts' content. To jazz it up a bit, feel free to add food dye, small toys, beads, or other tiny items to add texture. For even more fun, cut off the corner of the bag and then squeeze the shaving cream out.
Shaving Cream Letters16
We know that educational toys can be a drag, but this is a learning activity that kids will actually want to do. Learning letters and numbers can be easy! Just like in our desktop shaving cream drawings, spray shaving cream on a desk or table surface and spread evenly. Then ask kids to start tracing letters or numbers with their fingers or quiz them on new spelling words or math problems.
"Shaving"17
Kids love to pretend their grown-ups. They just want to act out what they see us do! So of course both boys and girls want to try and shave -- just like Dad does. Set up the tots in the bathroom and then spread shaving cream across their cheeks. Using a popsicle stick, have them "shave" the cream off. This is also probably a good time to bust out the phone to take pictures -- we smell a Christmas card photo in the making!