17 Toddler Activities You Can Do With Shaving Cream

Looking for a way to keep the kids busy for an afternoon, but running out of ideas? There's only so many times you can pull out the old box of crayons and a coloring book. Sometimes the little ones need more stimulation and toddlers, in particular, need stimulation that will help develop and grow their fine motor skills. Of course, no one wants to break the bank buying speciality toys for their kiddos either. Enter the one household product that can make for hours of entertainment: shaving cream.

Yep, shaving cream. For less than $2, there are all sorts of craft projects that can be done with a can of shaving cream -- and for toddlers that also means tons of sensory play that can be easily done inside the house. Simply said, shaving cream is the gateway to hours of entertainment for kids -- and we've found some of the best crafts and projects that can easily be done at home.