A lot of parents are stuck inside with kids in recent times and it’s hard to know what to do to keep them entertained. When weather or circumstances prevent little ones from playing outside, things can get a little hectic. It’s hard for kids to not run and play off all of that energy. And hard for parents to have whiny bored kids indoors all day. Luckily, there are many ways to keep the kids active even without a backyard -- parents just have to get a little creative.
We also have to remind ourselves that it's fine to just slow down sometimes. Instead of feeling like there is no air to breathe or no place to go, parents can step back and look at as a chance to get a new perspective. An opportunity to be present in a world where life is always moving fast and childhood only lasts 18 years and then they’re gone. Not having space outside for kids to run around and use their imagination is difficult but it definitely isn’t the end of the world.
Here are 16 ways to entertain kids without a backyard:
-
Life Imitates Art1
How about a virtual visit to an art museum or art institute? Afterward, give your kids paper, paints and a full range of imagination and let them create or recreate their piece. Better yet, have them sit next to an open window while doing this to make them feel (sort of) like they're creating art outdoors.
-
Dance Party USA2
Dancing is not only fun, but it is also good for you, it relieves anxiety and it helps to shake those sillies out. If a kid has cabin fever, a spontaneous dance party is a cure.
-
-
Pajama Day Movie Marathon3
Some days it's perfectly okay to just stay in pajamas the entire day, pop some popcorn and binge watch a whole day of Disney classics. There is something about just hanging out as a family and singing along and laughing together that bonds like nothing else.
-
Purge and Play4
Kids love to dress up and play. Why not do a little Marie Kondo organizing to the clothes, toys and shoes for the entire family? Of course, that doesn't sound like much fun but what if the kids get to try everything on? Who doesn't have a great time with dress-up clothes and a healthy imagination?
-
-
Camp Out Inside5
Camping out is always a blast but just because kids can't be outside under the stars in the great outdoors, doesn't mean they can't enjoy some fresh air, bright stars and bonding time in a tent. Pitch a tent, crack the window in the living room under glow-in-the-dark stars. Do sing-alongs, eat hotdogs, make s'mores in the microwave and read stories together.
-
Immersive Language Dinner6
Teaching kids a language in an immersive way that is fun for them and can be fulfilling for parents. Sticky notes, Netflix shows and favorite songs played in Spanish, French or Japanese might inspire your little one to learn the language. If you really want to get them inspired, make a meal inspired by the chosen country of origin and try to only speak in that language for the entire meal.
-
-
Read a Book Together and Let the Kids Put on a Play7
Parents reading books to their children is always a good boredom buster but a good way to take it to the next level is to have your little ones put on a play of the book. The kids will get to flex their imagination muscle and the parents will get to see their little minds at work.
-
Indoor Jungle Gym8
Some parents might feel like their kids are being cheated out of the childhood experience by not being able to play outside in a big backyard but there are things that can be done to remedy the situation. How about installing an indoor playset, ball pit, personal trampoline, obstacle course or even a swing or climbing wall?
-
-
Kids in the Kitchen9
Kids can be great sous chefs in the kitchen. Little ones are great helpers and they love to spend the time in the kitchen making food with their parents. It teaches them a valuable skill while they get to play in the kitchen with mom or dad.
-
Big Bird Who?10
Stuck inside? Look out the windows and play a family game of Name That Bird. Bonus points for anyone who can identify the species.
-
-
Taste of Culture11
Opera, Ballet and Broadway shows are accessible digitally. It’s a great way to introduce your children to the arts and maybe even inspire them to try it out at home. What's more fun than dancing, singing and performing in the living room? Nothing, when you're a kid.
-
Name that Animal12
Many zoos are streaming online and it’s a great way to introduce your child to the animals at the zoo without worrying about tired, hungry kids or weather. Afterward, why not play zoo? Let your little one pretend to be their favorite animal.
-
-
Family Pillow Fort13
Everybody loves a good pillow fort. Kids cannot resist the chance to put their little minds to work and create a one-of-a-kind secret pillow and sheet hideaway. Armed with just a few throw pillows, little ones can create an entire world of their own.
-
Board Games for Bored Brains14
Board games may seem like a simple answer to a complicated question but really, they are the perfect indoor entertainment that will engage a child's mind while spending time with the family.
-
-
Fancy Dress Dinner and a Classic Movie15
No backyard? Want to get all dressed up? No place to go? Parents get the entire family dresses up in their best dapper outfits for dinner and then finish the night off with a viewing of a classic black-and-white film. (Or a any kid's movie will do just fine too)
-
Family Nap16
A family that naps together is never bored. Or maybe they are but if they're sleeping, no one's complaining. Parents know that a sleeping child is a peaceful and happy child. And when is a family nap not every parent's dream come true? Isn't that all any of us want?