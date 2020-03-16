We admit that not only do we have happy memories of opening our Easter baskets from when we were kids -- we kind of love giving them as adults. It’s true! It can be a real treat to come up with little gifts and presents to place in the basket every year. And sometimes we even like to come up with little themes; like treats for summer, sports, or even books (especially when we want our kids to up their reading count).
The only thing that we’re not crazy about are all the sweets that, let’s face it, end up as cavities at the dentist’s office. Don’t get us wrong, we love a chocolate bunny just as much as the next person, but candy not only ruins our kids’ teeth, we’ve all seen the effects of kids who ate one too many chocolate eggs and got a little crazy. So, we decided to put together a handy list of things parents can put in their Easter basket that aren’t chocolate (gasp!) to prove that a sweet-free basket is the perfect way to celebrate.
1. Puzzles
Get your little one’s brain moving with a fun puzzle. Of course, puzzles with bunnies fit the festive spirit, but you can also find puzzles with their favorite TV show or movie characters (hello Elsa!) that we know they’ll love.
2. Stuffed Animals
3. Bunny Pajamas
Some families have Christmas pajamas -- or pajama sets that everyone wears to open presents on Christmas morning. Well why not start the same tradition with Easter? Every year you can buy your child some bunny jammies (and psst, we’re sure they’ll look adorable in Instagram photos too).
4. Little Baby Bum Singing Storybook by Little Tikes
5. Flip Flops
Easter is wonderful for so many reasons, but one of the best is the realization that summer is around the corner! Before you know it, it will be time for suntan lotion and sunglasses. So why not get a head start and pack your Easter basket with flip flops or other summertime goods?
6. Fun Pacifier
For really little ones, candy is most likely not on the menu anyway, but that doesn’t mean that babies shouldn’t get their own basket of adorable treats. A cute bunny-themed pacifier or bottles make the perfect present -- and we admit that this might also be a great gift for parents too!
7. Sidewalk Chalk
Get your kids outdoors with some fun treats like chalk! Not only will this allow them to unleash their inner artist -- you can help them build fun hopscotch boards or mazes that will get them moving and grooving in the sunshine.
8. Bubbles
9. Craft Kits
Older kids will probably appreciate gifts that are a little more engaging -- so craft kits like DIY slime, friendship bracelet kits, or heck, even Legos can be a fun way to spend your Easter Sunday.
10. Bunny Ears
Again, think about the ‘gram! Not only will a hoppin’ pair of bunny ears be so cute in your Easter photos, we honestly think that kids will love them too! It’s always fun to play pretend and a pair of bunny ears can unleash their inner Peter Rabbit.
