

Little Tikes

We admit that not only do we have happy memories of opening our Easter baskets from when we were kids -- we kind of love giving them as adults. It’s true! It can be a real treat to come up with little gifts and presents to place in the basket every year. And sometimes we even like to come up with little themes; like treats for summer, sports, or even books (especially when we want our kids to up their reading count).

The only thing that we’re not crazy about are all the sweets that, let’s face it, end up as cavities at the dentist’s office. Don’t get us wrong, we love a chocolate bunny just as much as the next person, but candy not only ruins our kids’ teeth, we’ve all seen the effects of kids who ate one too many chocolate eggs and got a little crazy. So, we decided to put together a handy list of things parents can put in their Easter basket that aren’t chocolate (gasp!) to prove that a sweet-free basket is the perfect way to celebrate.