Parent Shares Simple Hack For Keeping Toddlers Busy With Just Water & a Paintbrush

Other genius parents were inspired to drop a few more twists on this trick to make sure the fun lasts even longer.

Other parents encouraged people to try this trick outside in warmer weather.

"Works outside in the summer, too," wrote notinmybackyardcanad. "The sun evaporates it and the kids think it is so cool!"

Others suggested letting them take a bucket of it and a full-size brush and letting them paint the house, garage, or the fence.