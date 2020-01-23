20 Children's Books That Are Modern Classics

Image: unsplash

What we read as children shapes us as we become adults. But what makes a good children's book? A good children's book entertains its listeners, gets them to fall in love with its characters, has a sweet ending that makes them go "Aww," makes them shed some (or a ton) of tears, and maybe even teaches them a lesson or two.



In this day and age, we're luckily in no shortage of wonderful children's books. There's a book out there to satisfy every child of every interest, from the child who loves counting and numbers to the child with a penchant for the zoo.

If you're looking for some reading inspiration for children, look no further. We scoured the web for the 20 best children's books that are basically modern classics. These books may not have been around for decades, but their stories are timeless.