When Kids Start Showing Developmental Delays, Early Diagnosis Is Essential

Children with added learning needs are quickly growing in number in Singapore. According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), the number of children with added needs in mainstream schools has doubled from about 5,000 to 10,000 in the last five years alone.
What’s more, in 2016, 2,170 children under the age of 4, or about 1.4% of the group, were diagnosed with varying degrees of developmental issues and needs.
As the spectrum of learning needs increase, it is clear that added needs in children are more common than we think.
Common Developmental Delays
How Early Intervention Benefits Both the Child and the Parents
Collaborative Involvement: Educators, Professionals and Parents Working Together as a Team
Every parent wants the best for their child but may not know how to go about nurturing their potential, and this is especially true if your child needs a little more help than others. The process of seeking help can be nerve-wracking when done on your own.
Through early intervention, you can find strong support from specialists who provide a platform for parents to learn more about their child’s developmental needs and how to overcome them.
For example, Bright Path Inclusive Preschool works closely with parents, educators and a team of specialists that includes occupational and speech therapists, and psychologists to develop each child’s learning plan and to holistically look after all your child’s developmental needs.
A tripartite partnership between family and professionals help to facilitate your child in achieving learning goals consistently in school or at home.
Customised programmes for Every Child to Achieve Their Full Potential
Integrated Early Intervention
If you are a working professional, you may fret over the care of your child while you’re at work, or have to make special arrangements to accompany your child to therapy sessions. Here, it is important to seek out an early childhood education (ECE) provider who can offer a one-stop early intervention program for your child.
Bright Path is one of the first few all-inclusive preschools that provides full-time daycare. It incorporates early intervention and professional therapy into the base preschool curriculum, reducing the need for parents to interrupt their work.
An in-house therapist is present with an educator during lessons for individual and immediate intervention, be it therapy, consultations or lessons. Integrated early intervention will hence ensure a consistent and holistic development program for your child.
The resources that early intervention unlocks are truly an invaluable enhancement to every parent to give the best for their child as a unique individual and future leader.
Where Help Can be Found in Singapore
What Experts Say
On 24 November 2018, Bright Path Inclusive Preschool held an Open House together with a panel of experts. These experts shared their thoughts on the challenges children face during their formative years, and about how early intervention makes a difference in empowering children to overcome any developmental differences and delays.
One Parent’s Journey
The Importance of Early Diagnosis
