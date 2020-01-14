When Kids Start Showing Developmental Delays, Early Diagnosis Is Essential



theAsianparent.com

Children with added learning needs are quickly growing in number in Singapore. According to the Ministry of Education (MOE), the number of children with added needs in mainstream schools has doubled from about 5,000 to 10,000 in the last five years alone.

What’s more, in 2016, 2,170 children under the age of 4, or about 1.4% of the group, were diagnosed with varying degrees of developmental issues and needs.

As the spectrum of learning needs increase, it is clear that added needs in children are more common than we think.