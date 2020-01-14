43 Things Kids Should Know & Do by Age Three

theAsianparent.com
It’s natural for proud parents to keep a tab on all the amazing milestones their baby hits. But parental pride aside, it’s important for you to have an idea about what your child should know and be able to do, as they reach certain ages. And if you’ve been asking yourself the question, “what should my child know by age 3?”, we’ve got you covered with our list.
But as you read through, please keep in mind that these milestones are not set in stone. Each child develops at their own pace.
What should my child know by age 3? Here are 43 things
What should my child know by age 3? Physical development
1. Walks up and down stairs using alternating feet
2. Rides a tricycle
3. Walks in a straight line
4. Can walk on tippy toes
5. Runs a short distance without falling
6. Easily climbs up low furniture
7. Walks forwards and backwards easily
8. Can kick and throw a ball well
9. Bends over without falling
10. Can help put on and take off clothes
11. Hops and stands on one foot for up to five seconds without falling
12. Can hold cutlery and feed himself (but might still create a mess!)
What should my child know by age 3? Language skills
What should my child know by age 3? Cognitive skills
What should my child know by age 3? Hand and finger skills
What should my child know by age 3? Emotional and social skills
37. Imitates you or other family members
38. Throws fewer tantrums
39. Better understands the concept of sharing
40. Shows affection to friends and family
41. Understands the concepts of “mine”, “his” and “hers”
42. Displays a wide range of emotions, such as being happy, sad or bored
43. Has an active imagination
Red flags to watch out for
Mmms and dads, you know your child best. If you feel something is not quite right, trust your gut instinct and check in with your child’s paediatrician.
Additionally, you can watch out for these red flags when it comes to your three-year-old’s development.
- Cannot stack blocks or hold small objects
- Inability to hold or throw a ball, or ride a tricycle
- Uses “me” and “you” inappropriately, and cannot use more than three words in a sentence
- Drools most of the time and has trouble speaking
- Falls down frequently
- Has extreme separation anxiety still
- Does not make eye contact
- Refuses to interact or play (even side-by-side play) with other children
- Doesn’t understand simple commands, e.g. “Please bring the ball here.”
- Loses skills he or she had previously
This article was republished with permission from theAsianParent.
theAsianparent is a publication under Tickled Media Pte Ltd. Started in September 2009, it is the largest parenting website in Southeast Asia, targeted at urban parents and parents-to-be who live in Asia or are of Asian heritage. theAsianparent speaks to every stage and priority of an Asian mom’s journey – from pre-conception to pregnancy, to breastfeeding, and even how to raise smart, strong and kind children.
