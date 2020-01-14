How to Develop Age-Appropriate Decision-Making Skills in Kids

According to Jim Taylor, PhD, from Psychology Today, there’s a certain way you should let very young children make decisions.

Clearly, you shouldn’t give your children full responsibility for their decisions. Instead, you should gradually let them make more complex decisions as they grow up.

A good place way to start would be not to give broad options, and instead teach age-appropriate decision-making to young kids slowly.

For instance, you wouldn’t want to let your kids choose whatever they want in the supermarket. Your kids might get frustrated from all the options available and become indecisive, or the opposite: wanting everything.