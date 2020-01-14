Parenting In The Digital Age: How to Deal



It’s 6:00 am. The alarm goes off—it’s the tune of Baby Shark—and Mommy Jane reaches out to her nightstand to grab the phone where the sound is coming from. She hits “dismiss". Shortly, while the kids are eating breakfast, Mommy Jane calls out: “Hey Google, how’s the traffic like to school?”

The response is instant: light to moderate traffic. When it is time to leave, everyone troops out of the house and gets into the car. After dropping the kids off at school, Mommy Jane drives off to her office where a report is waiting to get done. Once there, she boots up her laptop and dives into work.

Does Mommy Jane’s routine remind you a lot of yours? That’s probably because, just like her, digital devices have become an integral part of your lifestyle.



Singapore has the highest smartphone adoption rate in the world — an average user here has at least 3.3 connected devices — and as many as 93% of Singaporeans go online every day for personal use, according to Google research tool ‘Consumer Barometer’.

