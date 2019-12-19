Disclaimer: We were gifted these awesome toys from Little Tikes. Our opinions are our very own!



Everly is starting to transition from the toddler stage to being a preschooler. Gasp! This mama is not ready for this gigantic milestone and the fact that my “baby” is not a baby anymore.





As we make our way through this new milestone, we have noticed many developmental changes including when it comes to child’s play. She is needing more toys to help boost her imagination skills, and I am so thankful that Little Tikes has come to the rescue!

Little Tikes has the perfect toys to help families Play Big and all of their toys are made in the USA. Little Tikes toys bring me back to my childhood when I used to play pretend and helps me to live vicariously through my little ones with their innovative toys. Seeing my kids play makes me want to join in with them! I remember our first toy from Little Tikes was the ever famous Cozy Coupe that still sits in my garage! Since the holiday season is approaching, I want to share with you a couple of our new favorites to make playtime a little more magical!



L.O.L. Surprise!™ Cottage Playhouse with Glitter



The cottage features a real mail slot, which allows Everly to take mommy’s junk mail and play pretend. I also love that the shutters and doors work, but most of all the playhouse was very easy to assemble. Also, my 5-year-old son enjoys playing in it as well as the roof is 4 feet high. When we received this play pretend cottage, we stepped into a new world of imagination! I remember taking Everly outside to see it and her mouth dropping when she saw the hot pink hut with her favorite L.O.L. Surprise! characters.





She started asking for my junk mail so that she could use the cottage’s real mail slot, and my son likes to play with her and pretend to be the mailman. The first day we received the cottage, I couldn’t get her out of it! She must have spent at least an hour inside her new little house. The playhouse was easy to assemble, and I can see it going indoors or outdoors -- whatever your little ones prefer!





Ice Princess Magic Mirror™

My daughter loves to play pretend when it comes to doing hair and makeup, so the Ice Princess Magic Mirror was a huge hit. Most of it was basically assembled, so it was a breeze to put together. As a princess fan, Everly was so ecstatic when she saw it.



Everly enjoyed pushing the buttons to light up the vanity and play magical sounds. One thing she has always enjoyed was watching me get ready in the mornings, so with her own hair dryer and comb, she was able to mimic me by styling her own hair. She also likes to copy me when I do my nails or makeup, so the pretend nail polish and lipstick were the icing on the cake with this vanity playset! It was so cute watching her turn the lights on to put her makeup on and then turning them off to conserve energy. However, our favorite part was the pink sturdy chair that came along with it. Everly has been toting it everywhere to use and sit. To be honest, I even catch her older brother playing with this, too!





With the holidays quickly approaching, it can get really confusing as to what to get your little ones. You want to get them a gift to enjoy, but to also futher their imaginary play. Little Tikes has got you covered. Be sure to check out all of their toys on their website, as there is something for every age to enjoy.



Your friend and trainer,

Sia

Sia Cooper is a nurse turned NASM certified personal trainer and mommy of two who shares health, fitness, and parenting advice at Diary of a Fit Mommy.