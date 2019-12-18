Older Child Babysitting Their Siblings? Stop It Now, According To This Study

A seven-year-old cannot protect a five-year-old from engaging in dangerous behaviour. And sometimes they might even facilitate it happening. It’s not usually with an intention of harming the younger one. It’s just that the elder child himself is not mature enough to know or act better.

I remember when I was a kid, for almost a week my parents let my elder brother babysit me. He was seven years elder to me. We weren’t very pally then. However, one day we decided to have some fun together. We put some soap powder all across our living room and blocked all water outlets. Then we pour a couple of buckets full of water on the floor and started skating around on the soapy floor. Yes. Bad idea. It didn’t take longer than a couple of rounds for me to slip and hit my forehead on the centre table. Luckily for us, our neighbours were at home. My brother rushed out to call out for them. In the evening when my mum came home, there I was with four stitches on my forehead.