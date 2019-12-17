Your little one will be shopping smarter with the Little Tikes Shop ‘n Learn™ Smart Checkout. I’ve partnered with Little Tikes to show you why this new interactive toy will be the hit of your child’s holiday season.



Our 4-year-old has really been racing past those milestones lately. Her level of independent play has blown me away. Hearing the little chitter-chatter of her playing make-believe makes my heart swell with delight. She goes from being a mommy to a doctor to a princess and now a little shopper and checkout girl.





Little Tikes sent us their brand new Shop ‘n Learn Smart Checkout and she has played with it every single day since it arrived. This cute checkout stand has so many great features and comes stocked with over 35 interactive accessories to play with. Plus, it’s made in the USA by a brand that’s been trusted by parents for over 50 years.





Each piece of food included in the set is able to be scanned at the checkout and the Shop ‘n Learn Smart Checkout will announce each item before you place it on the real, interactive conveyor belt.





I love that the checkout comes with a reusable shopping bag too. The food can roll right into the bag and then your little shopper can be on their way with their groceries. Since we use reusable bags at the grocery store, my daughter thinks this is so cool.





Another really cool feature of the Little Tikes Shop ‘n Learn Smart Checkout is that you can download an app on your smartphone or tablet for even more fun. This interactive app is so easy to use and includes five different modes including free play, a shopping list, checkout counting, speed scanner, and music. My daughter really loved the checkout counting part of the app which helped her count the included coins and bills.





She’s just learning about money and how to count well, so this has really been fun for her. She even carries around the money in her little purse and pretends to buy things all around the house.





I know the app has an interactive shopping list, but I decided to make my little lady a paper shopping list so she can use it when she doesn’t have access to my phone or tablet. I also wanted to have something where she could see the word associated with each food. This way, she can find the photo of the bagel and then see the word too. It’s never too early to start learning words by sight. I’m happy to share the free printable with you too!





Download the free printable shopping list here!

Not only does the Shop ‘n Learn Smart Checkout promote independent play, but it’s also a blast for more than one child. My daughter’s little best friend came over and the two of them played with this checkout for hours.



The checkout is really perfectly sized for multiple playmates, but the conveyor also folds up for storage if you’re short on space. They took turns ringing up each other’s groceries and counting the money.





If you’re looking for the perfect holiday toy for your child this year, be sure to grab the Little Tikes Shop ‘n Learn Smart Checkout. It’s ideal for ages 2 and up and will ensure countless hours of play. Little Tikes has such an amazing selection of toys to bring your family together during this busy season.



