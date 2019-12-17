When I was a kid, I spent almost every weekend at my Granny and Grandad’s farm in the hills of West Virginia. Some of my best childhood memories are those of my cousins and I running around outdoors -- building forts, riding horses, hiking, swinging on grapevines, and just being in nature.



I truly believe that being in nature made me into the person I am today, and I wanted my girls to have as much of that experience as possible. That’s one of the main reasons my husband and I moved our family to a home on 5 acres earlier this year.

However, much to my surprise, the first time my girls went out to explore the yard, they were less than enthused. I think one of them said something along the lines of, “Eeeew…grass!”

Say what?!

Where had I failed as a parent that my kids didn’t want to play outside?!