The BIG benefits of outdoor play for toddlers, preschoolers, and kids of all ages -- plus, how to get kids to play outside every day!
This post is sponsored by Little Tikes.
-
-
What Are the Benefits of Outdoor Play?
-
-
Eight Benefits of Children Playing Outside
The following are some of the major benefits of outdoor play for kids, both body and mind:
-
Health Benefits of Outdoor Play
1. Fosters an Active Lifestyle -- Habits learned in childhood are often those that are carried on into adulthood. Active children are more likely to become active adults!
2. Develops Gross Motor Skills -- Running, jumping, climbing, and other aspects of outdoor play help kids develop gross motor abilities naturally. The more kids play, the more coordinated and strong they’ll become!
3. Builds Hand-Eye Coordination -- Outdoor play also helps kids fine-tune smaller movements that help with tasks like writing, drawing, playing sports, and more!
4. Spatial Awareness -- Learning about the space one’s body takes up is such an important skill, and there is no better way for kids to figure it out than through play.
-
-
Emotional Benefits of Outdoor Play
1. Provides a Calming Effect -- There is extensive research showing that exposure to nature and being outdoors lowers stress and increases emotional well-being in both children and adults. Life can be stressful for kids and time spent outdoors can help provide balance.
2. Encourages Imagination -- Unlike video games or television, where the story is dictated to a child, with outdoor play the child is in charge. Kids don’t need elaborate setups to have a good time -- a playhouse like the LOL Surprise Play Cottage from Little Tikes can provide hours of fun!
3. So much of children’s lives are dictated TO them, from what to eat and what time to go to bed. However, in order for kids to learn the skills necessary to become self-sufficient adults, they need a safe space to practice making their own decisions. Unstructured outdoor play is the perfect way for kids to be the boss for a change!
4. Builds Social Skills -- One of the benefits of outdoor play for preschoolers, in particular, is developing social skills. Children at this age are often just beginning to learn about how to interact with others and what is socially appropriate behavior. Outdoor play provides the opportunity to practice skills like taking turns, sharing, and teamwork in an enjoyable setting.
-
How to Get Kids to Play Outside
-
-
Share this Story