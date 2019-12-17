When our oldest was a baby, I said that I hated baby talk. That said, I admit there have been times that I’ve used baby talk with my son. I’ve ooh-ed and ahh-ed over him. But, for the most part, I now talk to him as if he is as old as the girls. As a result, his receptive language skills have skyrocketed this past year.

In fact, a little over a year ago he was more than 4 months delayed in receptive language skills.

Today, he has no receptive language delay at all.

Children learn language by listening to their parents and older siblings. The best way for us to help them reach their speech and language milestones is by talking to them correctly.

As well, it’s important to use hand motions, eye contact, and other visual cues to teach children whatever we are talking about.

For example, when I am getting my son dressed, I talk to him about the sleeves on his shirt, his socks, and his shoes. I point them out to him. I ask him questions about them.

He has learned all of this vocabulary just by listening to me talk to him and describe what is going on all throughout the day each day.

I will sometimes notice my son talking to himself as he plays, and I am 100 percent OK with that. I know that he is further developing his language skills and getting closer to meeting his milestones. I love how he will sometimes assign human characteristics to his cars and trucks.

I couldn’t help but laugh as I watched him play with his Little Tikes Dirt Diggers™ in our back yard the other day. The Dirt Diggers™ were “talking” to each other, and it was the cutest thing ever.