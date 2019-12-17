There are ways to help toddlers meet milestones without pressuring them to grow up before they’re ready. After parenting four toddlers in the past 11 years, I’ve learned that the following three tools are key -- and easy to implement in helping your toddler develop at his or her own pace.
-
Sometimes a Surprise Changes Everything
-
Family Can Help
-
-
Less Pressure, More Fun
-
1. Talk
-
-
2. Read
-
3. Play
Playing with your children is the No. 1 way in which you can help them meet milestones.
I was sadly unaware of this when my girls were infants and toddlers. I regret that I did not get down on the floor and play with them more and, instead, busied myself with keeping the home.
Because I now know how quickly each season of motherhood passes and because I know how helpful playing with children can be for meeting milestones, I’ve taken a much more proactive role in playing with my son.
Once again, he is also blessed with his older sisters who play with him anytime I’m not able to do so. I find it both touching and hilarious that my son will actually cry when I drop my girls off at school because he knows he will miss playing with them all day.
One of my son’s favorite toys right now is his Little Tikes Cozy Coupe® .
It’s small enough that we can even bring it indoors when it’s too cold for him to ride in it outside, and his sisters love to push him around in it!
This pretend play is helping foster both language skills and large and fine motor skills as he climbs in and out of the car and turns the steering wheel.
I’ve talked a lot about meeting speech and language milestones in this post, and that is because Little Man was born with a speech delay. What has been very interesting to me in our journey for Little Man to develop speech and language skills (he’s doing AMAZING, by the way!) is that his therapists have highly recommended we work on him meeting his other milestones as well.
I love watching him jump on his Easy Store™ 3’ Trampoline (also from Little Tikes).Little Man’s speech therapist has recommended I incorporate exercises like jumping into his daily routine to strengthen his muscle tone, and I love how easy it is to store this little trampoline when he’s not using it.
What are your best tips for helping toddlers meet their milestones?
Erin Odom is mommy to a lovely trio of redheaded girls and one sweet little boy. At The Humbled Homemaker, she encourages, educates, and empowers women to live a grace-filled, natural life.
Share this Story