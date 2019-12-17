Want to buy your child toys that stand the test of time? Here are three of our favorite classic toys from one of our favorite timeless brands, Little Tikes!



There are very few toys from my childhood that can still be found in the store. Times have changed, technology has evolved and interests have shifted, making it hard for brands to create lasting, timeless toys that kids in multiple generations want to play with.



One brand that has been around for 50 years is Little Tikes. They’re the makers of classic, timeless toys like the Cozy Coupe and TotSports EasyScore Basketball Set -- toys that my husband and I both played with when we were kids!

Now that I’m a parent and have three kids of my own, it’s important for me to give my children toys that I know I can trust. For our oldest son’s first Christmas, we gifted him his first basketball hoop, and of course it was the TotSports EasyScore Basketball Set. Watching him make his first baskets on that hoop while watching our favorite basketball team on TV, when he couldn’t even stand on his own yet, was something neither of us will ever forget.



With all the use the hoop got (and five moves across four states in the last six years), it’s amazingly still in pretty good shape. But being a basketball family, we thought it would be fun to get our youngest son a hoop of his own. And while his older brother, sister, and dad have already dragged it out of his room to play with it themselves, he loves having a toy that is just his that wasn’t a hand-me-down.





The Little Tikes TotSports EasyScore Basketball set comes with an adjustable hoop with an oversize rim (so our little guy can learn to shoot and score easier!) and a basketball that’s just his size. R is almost three and already following in his dad and brother’s basketball-loving footsteps. It’s so fun watching him make baskets over and over again (and making a few myself, since his hoop is pretty much the only hoop I can score on!).





Another of our favorite, timeless Little Tikes toys is the Cozy Coupe. I think most people can probably remember riding in their own Cozy Coupe when they were little! My sister and I would push each other up and down our driveway and on walks. Sometimes we’d try to squish in together and have our parents push us!





The Little Tikes Cozy Coupe is an American classic. Even though it’s had a bit of a facelift (literally) since I was little, it’s still the same lovable ride-on toy it was when it first came out in 1979!





It has a removable floor so your child can keep their feet up or power it with their feet, a little horn that really squeaks, a steering wheel and key, and cupholders! The door on the side opens, closes, and even locks so your little one won’t fall out!





Our older two kids love pushing around their little brother in his Cozy Coupe, and sometimes he even pushes them around! It’s such a fun toy that promotes hours of imaginative play!





Another timeless Little Tikes toy is the Easy Store 3-Foot Trampoline. With winter coming and all the snow we’ve already had here in Minnesota, I am so glad we have a way for our toddler to get out some of his energy!





My best friend has one at her house, and my kids always love to jump on theirs, so getting one for our house was a must! I don’t worry about my son getting hurt on it because it’s so low to the ground and has a handle bar for him to hold onto. The handle bar folds down for easy storage, so even if you don’t have a lot of space in your home, you can find a place for it!





Little Tikes has always been a part of our everyday life, and now it’s a part of our kids’ everyday life, too. You can easily use each of these timeless toys as a family. You can set up a basketball competition and shoot from different spots around the room, create an obstacle course to drive through, or see which kid can jump the longest! The possibilities are endless!





Chelsea Johnson is a wife, mama of three, blogger, and author who writes about pregnancy, raising kids, and enjoying motherhood one day at a time at Life with My Littles.