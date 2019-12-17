5 Simple Ways To Prevent Children From Secretly Bullying Other Kids In School

theAsianparent.com
When you think of bullying, you might think of violent attacks or constant name-calling. But there’s a more sinister type of bullying that is often undetected by teachers and parents. It’s called relational aggression, or social exclusion. Kids become very coy and manipulative when they’re in school. In fact, your child might be doing this without realizing it.
So what is relational aggression?
Why teaching your kids what is relational aggression can help put a stop to bullying
Get used to asking your child how his day was
It sounds simple. But being curious about his day shows you care about your little one. As you continue to do so, he will learn to show the same level of care to others.
Teach your child to empathise
Your little one might come home with a story of how Timmy was mean to him and said his nose is very big. It’s tempting to come up with a scathing remark of your own, but teaching your child to empathize will help nurture compassion.
It can sound like “oh dear, poor you! You must feel sad right now”. This teaches your child to look from someone else’s perspective and understand emotions better. Doing so minimises the likelihood that your little one will exclude others and instead, empathise with them instead.
Everyone is made equal
Speak kind things, and refrain from saying bad things
Make new friends
Encourage your child to approach other kids who seem to be sat on their own and aren’t playing with anyone. This is a proactive approach to being inclusive and your little one will make a new friend along the way!
Keep a lookout for signs that your child might be excluded from social circles in school, or if he is excluding others. Relational aggression can happen without adults realizing it. But teaching him how to be kind can be done at home and transferred into the school setting.
