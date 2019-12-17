5 Simple Ways To Prevent Children From Secretly Bullying Other Kids In School

Picture your child reluctant to leave your car every morning but unable to explain why he’s hesitant to go to school. Then imagine him sitting at lunch and break times all alone.

Being excluded from groups is a passive-aggressive type of bullying, but it chips away at your child’s confidence. In fact, your child might be excluding others from playing in the same group because a clique has already been formed at this point.

It’s heartbreaking to think that your child might be upset and on his own because of how he looks, or some other reason that children make up to exclude him from groups. It can happen to any child. But you can take steps to raise your little one to be kind and compassionate to his peers.

Here are some suggestions to help you teach him how to be inclusive of others.