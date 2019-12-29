Baby Suffers From 3 Heart Attacks & 2 Strokes Before Dying From Being Shaken



iStock

A man was sentenced to a 22-year jail term after being convicted of killing a five-month-old girl in America.

Mason Kamrowski, 20, pleaded guilty to the murder of Brynley Rachelle Rymer and was sentenced to jail for 22 years on Wednesday 27 November.

The jury heard that Kamrowski, who was not the baby’s biological father but was living with Brynley’s mother, was watching the baby while her mother was shopping on May 21, 2018.

Around 6:30pm, Kamrowski rushed Brynley to Altru Hospital after she suffered a medical emergency.

Doctors advised the baby suffered three heart attacks and two strokes on the way to the hospital, before dying the following day.