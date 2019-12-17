How To Help Kids Not Give Up On Music Lessons

In fact, a study conducted by King’s College London in 2009 suggested many students drop out of music school from 11 years old.



The main reasons included lack of motivation, not sensing any progress, a dislike of practice, and not having any friends who also played.

On the other hand, 39 percent of children expressed they wanted to continue lessons. A couple of the inhibiting factors include not being able to afford the lessons and not being able to juggle it alongside schoolwork.

Giving up on music lessons sends an important and lasting message to your child -- it’s OK to stop something if it’s difficult and not worth pursuing. Encouraging your little one that music is fun can develop perseverance and persistence.

Here are some of the ways you can help your child keep up with music lessons.