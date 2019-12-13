

STEM learning focuses on one or more of the following four disciplines: Science, Technology, Engineering and/or Math. Typically, when you think of preschool play time, those four categories might not be the first things that pop into your head. However, many studies show that incorporating STEM activities into early childhood can have a long list of benefits. The great news is, the best way to introduce and incorporate STEM activities with your child is through PLAY!



Not only are STEM activities a ton of fun, but they have great benefits to your child as well. STEM activities are a great way to ignite your children’s curiosity, develop their critical thinking skills, as well as facilitate language development.

While STEM activities are obviously important and beneficial to children’s development, I have to admit I was a little intimidated when it came to setting up and walking my child through these activities as a parent. Enter the Little Tikes STEM Jr. Wonder Lab. This amazing activity station took all the worry and work out of starting to explore STEM activities.

The STEM Jr. Wonder Lab was easy to set up (about 25 minutes on my own) and was an instant hit the second Emmy laid eyes on it.



The STEM Jr. Wonder Lab came with 20 different hands-on experiment cards, all of which used common household products (vinegar, baking soda, shaving cream, etc.) as well as a ton of fun accessories to help complete the experiments like test tubes, stirring spoons and beakers. Top accessory for our little one: the goggles! She could not get enough of them!





From a parent’s perspective, there were a ton of things I appreciated about the Wonder Lab. While the experiment cards provided clear instructions, they also provided great information. The experiment card below is a perfect example of this. See how it gives the parent all the right information to walk the child through the experiment and make the connections? This is just a small example of why I felt the Wonder Lab was so helpful on a parent level for making the most of our STEM experiences.





I can’t brag about this product without mentioning the lab tray at the base of the station. To say that some of these experiments got messy would be an understatement, but that was half of the fun! Clean up was super easy thanks to the removable lab tray on the Wonder Lab. See one of our favorite experiments and it’s wonderful mess below: Wizard’s Brew! Clean-up was as easy as walking the tray to the sink and rinsing it out!





I have a feeling that there will be many more memorable experiments in our future. If you are looking for fun and easy ways to incorporate STEM activities into your little one’s day, I would highly recommend the Wonder Lab!

You can browse through all the STEM activities Little Tikes has available, including the Wonder Lab, here.



Caroline Simmons is a mom of two, and the owner and creator behind Swaddles n’ Bottles, a resource for new and expectant mothers.

