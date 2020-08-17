30 Great Halloween Costume Ideas For Twins



wallythewelshcorgi/Instagram Having a twin means having a built-in buddy and what better way to show your twin power than dressing for Halloween in an awesome theme costume? October is coming up fast, which means now is the perfect time to start thinking about which costumes the twins will wear to impress their neighborhood during the quest for candy treasure. After all, no one wants to be searching the stores for matching costumes or raiding the craft store for DIY supplies the night before Halloween. Dressing up for trick-or-treating, Halloween parades, and parties is always a blast, but with twins, picking out costumes brings double the fun and excitement. Whether you want to match them or just have the perfect pair of complementary costumes, there are so many awesome ideas for twins!

Whether they're boys with matching smiles, sisters that have the exact same shade of hair or a brother and sister who used to be wombmates, dressing up together for Halloween will only make them more adorable. Lucky parents may have twins who agree on what they like (and what they can't stand), which means it won't be hard to find a matching Halloween costume they're both super excited to wear. And twin babies are the best to dress for Halloween -- they look great in anything, so have fun and enjoy the creative freedom!

These costumes ideas will let each child's individual personality shine through, while still letting the world know that they're twins. From store-bought ensembles like Mike and Sully, Luke and Leia, or the Tortoise and the Hare to clever (but easy to put together) DIY getups like Phil and Lil, a barista and Frappuccino, or The Shining twins, we're rounded up 31 unforgettable twin Halloween costume ideas to make this year's celebration one for the scrapbook.



