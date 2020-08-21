Wayfair Is Practically Giving Away Sectionals & Sofas

Wayfair
blogger
Christina Wood
Shop

couches
Wayfair

What's the big obstacle standing between you and a comfy sectional that will transform your living space into a place to hang out, play, nap, and watch movies?

Money, right?

Well, we got you! Wayfair is having a sale on this room-defining piece of furniture. And there are pieces -- going for as little as half price -- that will bring a life of comfort and beauty within striking distance.

Don't miss it! Was there ever a time when you spent more time in your living room? Spend your entertainment budget here

  • Elegant and half price.

    Wayfair

    Make your living room Instagram-worthy with this elegant, reversible, sectional in gray linen. It's got beautiful, petite bones and will turn a cramped, cluttered space into comfortable, photo-worthy elegance. It's also almost half off at $598.99. (It normally sells for $1,109.99.) So don't wait. You want to pull the trigger while it's on sale. 

    • Advertisement

  • This is your living room and spare bedroom.

    Wayfair

    Where do guests sleep when they come to visit? If you transform your family room into the comfort zone with this 96-inch leather sectional, right here. Because this is a big, comfy sectional and a big, comfy bed.

    You even store the blankets in the ottoman. It's brilliant. And it's on sale for $669.99. 

  • Better than a hotel for about the same price.

    Wayfair

    Sure, you could put guests up in a hotel because you don't have a spare bedroom. But for the price of a couple of nights in a decent hotel, you could put this comfortable piece of beauty in your living room. 

    It's a big, comfortable place to chill during the day for your whole family. And when everyone goes to their beds, this becomes a bed. A full-sized one. Guest problem solved, and you get to keep the sofa when your guests are gone! Oh, and it's 39% off, bringing the price to just $599.99.

  • It's nap time.

    Wayfair

    Here's your nap room. Each piece converts to a reclined position so you can get real comfortable. It's also pretty and available in four subtle colors. The chaise can go on either side, so this will fit your room perfectly. It's on sale for $639.99.

  • Extra seating or a whole modular system?

    Wayfair

    The Wetumka (almost half off at $286.99) is a cool idea. It's a self-standing seat that's easy to drop into a corner for extra seating or to create a reading nook. Or you could buy a few and make an entire modular setup from them. Durable, comfortable, and easy to move around, it's great for a small space, a kid's room, or a room you use for many purposes.

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement