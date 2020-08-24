20 Kids' Toys To Get a Jump On Before the Holidays Begin

Image: Amazon



Amazon Many parents are likely preoccupied with their child's back-to-school plans right now to think about the holidays and toys. Will they be in-person or online? Will there even be a Halloween? After all, 2020 has changed how we do things...a lot. But sometimes, having something to look forward to and focus on can be helpful for anxiety. And one thing that it hasn't made ambiguous is the toys that kids will want to have on their wish lists this year. It's clear they'll have lots of time to play with them.

To help parents get ahead of the shopping dash come this fall, we rounded up some of the toys that are already topping "best" or "popular toy lists. We searched Target, Walmart, Amazon, Melissa and Doug and more to find the items that kids will absolutely want and some may even sell out super quick. From Paw Patrol to board and card games that will beat boredom to Star Wars LEGOSs, there's not many ways to go wrong. So consider this a pre-list to their lists and plan ahead. After all, what else can we do?

Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.