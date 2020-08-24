20 Kids' Toys To Get a Jump On Before the Holidays Begin

Amazon
Many parents are likely preoccupied with their child's back-to-school plans right now to think about the holidays and toys. Will they be in-person or online? Will there even be a Halloween? After all, 2020 has changed how we do things...a lot. But sometimes, having something to look forward to and focus on can be helpful for anxiety. And one thing that it hasn't made ambiguous is the toys that kids will want to have on their wish lists this year. It's clear they'll have lots of time to play with them.
To help parents get ahead of the shopping dash come this fall, we rounded up some of the toys that are already topping "best" or "popular toy lists. We searched Target, Walmart, Amazon, Melissa and Doug and more to find the items that kids will absolutely want and some may even sell out super quick. From Paw Patrol to board and card games that will beat boredom to Star Wars LEGOSs, there's not many ways to go wrong. So consider this a pre-list to their lists and plan ahead. After all, what else can we do?
Daily Calendar1
Virutal learning is in full swing or will be in full swing for lots of kids this upcoming school year. This Daily Calendar toy from Melissa and Doug is a great way to keep the kids on track in a fun and interactive way.
Daily Calendar ($20, Melissa and Doug)
PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck2
PAW Patrol may be one of the most popular kids show out there right now, so it would make sense that they would want to have any toys from the show on their holiday wish lists. This rescue fire truck is sure to be popular.
PAW Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck ($44.95, Amazon)
Razor Scooter3
Razor Scooters have been around for 20 years now and there's a reason they remain one of the most popular gifts for children. They're lightweight, cool-looking and a great way to have solo (and these days, safe) fun outside.
Razor Scooter ($29, Target)
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Salon Mani-Pedi Set4
With it not being as safe to get and get mani-pedis, it can be hard to take the kids out for pampering as a treat or for bonding time. Now they can do it themselves at home where it's safe and just as fun with this Mani-Pedi nail set.
Cool Maker Go Glam Nail Salon Mani-Pedi Set ($25, Target)
Mattel Games UNO5
Uno is one of the most universally loved family games. It's fun for all ages in the family but still requires some strategy, with lots of fun, too. It's a great "at home" game to have as there won't be too much time spent with hours.
Mattel Games UNO ($10, Amazon)
L.O.L. Surprise All-Star B.B.s Sports6
L.O.L Surprise toys have been popular for a few years now and it may be the combination of not knowing what the toy is inside and the actual toys themselves. This one is a sports-themed and super cool looking. It's one of Amazon's top toys.
L.O.L. Surprise All-Star B.B.s Sports ($10, Amazon)
Baby Yoda Action Figure7
Baby Yoda shot to the top of the pop culture phenomenon list late last year when the Star Wars' Mandalorian came out. It makes sense, he's so cute and we predict lots of kids will want figurines of the character.
“Baby Yoda” ($16, Amazon)
Minions Tiny Toot Fart Firing Blaster8
Minions will always be fun and popular to kids and it's assumed that kids will be vying for this fart firing blaster. It's silly and a toy they can mess with other people with which makes for a sought after girl.
Minions Tiny Toot Fart Firing Blaster ($10, Walmart)
LEGO Trolls World Tour Pop Village Celebration9
The new Trolls movie came up this year which will put the movie and subsequent toys from it on the top of lots of wish lists we predict. This Trolls World Tour Pop Village package has everything they'll need to recreate their favorite scene.
LEGO Trolls World Tour Pop Village Celebration ($40, Walmart)
Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter10
So we covered Baby Yoga toys above, but kids may want other Star Wars related toys and this "The Rise of Skywalker" Resistance Starfighter toy can get the job done. It's we;; under $100 and comes with the Starfighter and figurines.
The Rise of Skywalker Resistance Y-Wing Starfighter ($81, Walmart)
NERF Sports Nerfoop Jump Shot11
Sometimes it's the simplest toys that are most desired by kids, especially ones that can be a fun distraction during virtual learning. This NERF Sports Jump Shot basketball hoop can go on any door in the house and comes with a mini ball.
NERF Sports Nerfoop Jump Shot ($10, Amazon)
UN FENG Remote Control Car12
This toy is great for kids who have an interest in STEM or robotics. It's a remote control car that has wheels to turn easily and do stunts. It's $20 from Amazon and on their top toy list for 2020 which is a pretty good deal.
UN FENG Remote Control Car ($20, Amazon)
LEGO Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge Toy13
Millennials aren't the only Potterheads out there. Get the kids who love Witchcraft and Wizardry a LEGO Harry Potter set that comes as a Triwizard set. It comes with the Hungarian Horntail dragon and the character figurines.
LEGO Harry Potter Hungarian Horntail Triwizard Challenge Toy ($24, Target)
Skyrocket Blume Doll14
Surprise inside type toys are all the rage with kids right now and this Skyrocket Blume Doll is no exception of that. Just add water and the doll will literally "bloom" right there. It also comes with stickers, a mini friend and accessories.
Skyrocket Blume Doll ($6, Amazon)
L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper15
Yes, we included another L.O.L Surprise! toys in this lineup—listen we told you it was popular. This L.O.L toy is more than just a doll though. It's a full-on 2-i-1 fashion camper for under $100 on Amazon.
L.O.L. Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Fashion Camper ($70, Amazon)
WowWee S.W.A.K.16
Everyone loves a good fun knick-knack and so do kids. These WowWee S.W.A.K. keychains from Amazon are great stocking stuffer ideas. Per Amazon, "this keychain is complete with Kiss Tech which detects your cheek to give you a kiss! The longer you hold, the longer it lasts!"
WowWee S.W.A.K. ($20, Amazon)
PAW Patrol Mighty Pups Jet Command Center17
Of course, we need a second PAW Patrol toy, too. It's just that popular. This one is the Super Paws 2-in-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center. The whole toy is a jet but there's a special car in the front.
Paw Patrol, Super Paws, 2-in-1 Transforming Mighty Pups Jet Command Center ($59.99, Amazon)
Frozen 2 Anna & Elsa Lullaby Gift Set18
It wouldn't be a popular toy recommendation list without a toy that's Frozen or Frozen 2 theme. This Anna and Elsa Lullaby Gift set comes with both sisters (as dolls) and a bed for nighttime bedtime stories.
Frozen 2 Anna & Elsa Lullaby Gift Set ($30, Target)
Joss, American Girl of the Year19
American Girl is a childhood staple for girls who grew up in the 80s and 90s. It is the quintessential doll, and the company comes up with iconic "Girl of the Year" editions every few years. Getting the next generation one is an amazing idea in our book.
Joss, American Girl of the Year ($110, American Girl)
The Floor is Lava Game20
The "Floor is Lava" is a Netflix show and now a game, based off the kids game we all played at least once growing up. Don't touch the floor while moving across the room because it's... lava! The game kinda works like that.
The Floor is Lava Game ($17, Target)