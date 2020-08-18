Wayfair Is Selling Orange & Black Christmas Trees To Make Halloween a Little More Magical

I know! It's not even Thanksgiving yet! How can we be already talking about Christmas? But here's the thing: Wayfair has Christmas trees in orange and black! They work for Halloween and Thanksgiving and right through to Christmas! 

Also? Getting a Halloween tree is totally a thing, right now.

It's actually practical. You want your house festive and spooky for Halloween, but who wants to do all that decorating and then take it all down again just to put up Christmas decorations? A Halloween tree saves you time and money! They are elegant, permanent, and super cheerful ... while also being a bit spooky.

And once it's up and lit, you can switch out the decorations for each event in your holiday season -- and leave the tree up!

  • Make this a centerpiece.

    Wayfair

    How cool would this 3-foot black fir Christmas tree ($73.99) covered in 100 lights look covered in Halloween decorations, then little pumpkins, then Christmas ornaments? Fun, right? 

    Hurry, though. These are selling out fast. This similar black fir with orange lights is already out of stock (though it will be back in early October). This idea is, apparently, trending.

  • Go big ... and orange.

    Wayfair

    You aren't going to find this 4.5-foot-tall orange tree on your local tree lot. But it's awesome! It's also on sale at 46% off. Normally it's $272.38, but in this sale it's down to $145.99. It's already covered in lights. All you do is unpack it and plug it in. It also comes in taller sizes.

  • Tall, black, slender, and on sale

    Wayfair

    This beauty will look gorgeous in your living room and become the center of all your Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas decorations. It's 6-foot-5, slender, and on sale for only $169.99 (normally $306.80).

    Get on trend and get all your holiday decorating taken care of in one big, beautiful tree.

  • The statement tree

    Wayfair

    Got a big room? You are going to need it for this big boy. It's 7.5 feet tall and requires 5.5 feet of depth. But your room will be the center of attention if you cover this with lights and decorations. This black fir tree is on sale for $257.99 and comes with a stand. It's normally $492.10, so this is an enormous savings.

  • Orange and large

    Wayfair

    Like the orange tree trend? It's bright, festive, and bold, so why wouldn't you? This orange fir is the big boy of orange trees. It's 7.5 feet tall and needs over 5 feet to spread out, and it's on sale for $264.99. (That's almost 50% off.)

