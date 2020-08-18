Wayfair Is Selling Orange & Black Christmas Trees To Make Halloween a Little More Magical



Wayfair

I know! It's not even Thanksgiving yet! How can we be already talking about Christmas? But here's the thing: Wayfair has Christmas trees in orange and black! They work for Halloween and Thanksgiving and right through to Christmas!

Also? Getting a Halloween tree is totally a thing, right now.

It's actually practical. You want your house festive and spooky for Halloween, but who wants to do all that decorating and then take it all down again just to put up Christmas decorations? A Halloween tree saves you time and money! They are elegant, permanent, and super cheerful ... while also being a bit spooky.

And once it's up and lit, you can switch out the decorations for each event in your holiday season -- and leave the tree up!