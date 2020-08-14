Halloween Face Masks Are the Socially Responsible Way To Get Into the Spooky Spirit

You have to wear a mask anyway, right? Might as well make it a Halloween mask! No, not one of those plastic ones that make you look like Ghostface, a clown, or Chucky. We're talking about a mask that keeps you safe during a pandemic and gains you entry to stores and other public places.

For that, you want something comfortable, washable, and easy to carry with you. And these custom Halloween-themed masks from Etsy are just the thing.

Stop wearing a disposable mask that will end up in the landfill! Get yourself one of these funny, spooky, or creepy seasonal masks to make going out in public a bit more fun -- while still being safe.

  • Say it like it is.

    Etsy

    Ever been told you have a "resting b---h face"? Yeah, well this is your "Resting Witch Face" ($9.98), and you can say it before anyone else does by putting it right on your mask. This cotton mask is washable and comfy, and it will cheer up everyone you encounter -- until you turn them into a frog, that is.

  • Seasonal decorations for your face

    Etsy

    If you have to wear a mask, own the look! Make it part of a seasonal goth look with this Gothic Cotton Mask ($10.84).

    It will fit right in with your slashed black jeans, black muscle tee, and cat eye. You could probably wear it right through Halloween and Thanksgiving, because why not?

  • Hey, pumpkin face!

    Etsy

    This is a great concept, right? Before you cut a mouth and eyes into the pumpkins, don a pumpkin mouth and nose on your own face! This cotton Jack O Lantern Face Mask ($13.99) is just enough imagery to make a Halloween icon out of your face. It's washable, so you can wear it all the way to Thanksgiving.

  • Your Day of the Dead makeup is easy this way.

    Etsy

    This is a beautiful rendering of traditional Day of the Dead makeup in a reusable (washable, cotton) face mask. 

    This is a handmade mask ($15.99), and obviously everyone should have one of these in their Halloween mask collection. If you are wearing a mask, do it with class. You choose your size, so you know it will fit.

  • If you like your creepiness subtle

    Etsy

    Just the fingers of death reaching across your face. That's not creepy, right? Especially in this subtle black-on-black design ($21) that has skeleton hands over your mouth. This mask holds a disposable filter and comes with one filter. 

