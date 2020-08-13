Nursing Moms Are Raving About This Figure-Flattering Dress

A great dress at a great price? That's always a yes, right? But what if that dress comes in so many colors and patterns that you could own five of them and no one would notice you are wearing the same dress? How about if that dress makes you look amazing -- whether you are a size 2, 20, anything in between, or too evolved to care what those numbers mean.

This dress is flattering AF!

Also, it's great for nursing because of the way it's designed, but it won't stop being a great dress when you are over wearing nursing clothes.

The women who own this dress -- those who are nursing and those who aren't -- are mad about it.

Best part? It's less than $25.

There are so many patterns in this dress that I picked just five to give you an idea. There are literally dozens of pattern-and-color combinations.

  • Here it is as an LBD.

    Amazon

    Everyone needs a little black dress, right? That's a must-have wardrobe piece. But how often are you going to wear it? Not that often, the way the world is right now. But that doesn't mean you can get away with not having one on hand, of course. It does mean that you don't want to drop a lot of coin it. 

    This is the perfect little black dress ($22.08). Figure flattering, inexpensive, and it has pockets!

  • Or it's a casual sundress.

    Amazon

    In this tie-dye pattern (this is called Floral31-412, $22.08; select it on the Color tab), this dress is your go-to beach, brunch, summer day dress, too. It's cute, casual, and fun -- as well as flattering. (Did I mention the pockets?) 

    "To say I love this dress would be an understatement," raves one reviewer.

  • Or how about this watercolor floral?

    Amazon

    Headed on a tropical vacation? Just wish you were and want to dress the part? This pretty watery floral is perfect. Wear it to the beach, to a museum, or just into your yard for some sun. 

    Why not? It's easy, one-piece dressing, comfy, and flattering. This pattern is call A11-Floral11 ($22.08), and it's gorgeous. 

    "I don't even know where to begin...this dress is fantastic," says a woman who bought two. "These are my go to dresses now. Two of the best purchases I ever made."

  • Love stripes?

    Amazon

    Sunny, flattering, and fun, this striped pattern is adorable. You will light up the garden party and go out to lunch just so you can wear it. This is pattern A20-Floral20, and it's $22.08.

    "I love this dress!" says a reviewer. "I've worn it to a wedding and as a swim suit cover up and it's great for both. With the wrap style top, I can nurse in it."

  • Hankering for some leopard?

    Amazon

    Leopard patterns are on trend right now, which is a good thing because ... cats! (Thanks, Carole Baskin!) Also, the pattern is super flattering. As with all trends, though, you probably don't want to spend a fortune in order to take part. Well, there are several leopard patterns to choose from in this affordable dress. This one is called A25-Leopard02-42 ($22.08), and it's awesome.

