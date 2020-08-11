Move Over 'Hocus Pocus': This Halloween It's All About 'Beetlejuice' Decor

It's quite possible that Beetlejuice is the best Halloween movie ever made. It's scary, funny, campy, and heartwarming, all at the same time. It also boasts fabulous iconography, memorable costumes, and spectacular performances from Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Winona Ryder, and Alec Baldwin. 

Hocus Pocus may be cute, but Beetlejuice is hard to beat. We all want a remake, sequel, or something. And many of us are tired of being teased about the possibility. So let's decorate with Beetlejuice imagery so the powers that be get the message, right?

Here are some must-have Beetlejuice decorations you are going to want.

  • This 'Beetlejuice' marquee

    Spirit Halloween

    Beetlejuice has this flashing sign in the earthly rendering of his reality he creates in the attic. It states the obvious to the clueless living -- that Beetlejuice lives here. (Just don't say his name three times. That you will regret.) 

    You can have your own Light-Up LED Hanging Marquee Beetlejuice Sign ($49.99), though, to tempt other people into saying it. 

    This is the sort of permanent Halloween decoration you will look forward to bringing out every year.

  • This 'Beetlejuice' welcome mat

    Spirit Halloween

    Time to upgrade your doormat! You might have an awesome doormat, but it isn't this It's Showtime Doormat ($19.99) featuring Beetlejuice at his campy best!

    The colors are awesome! It's funny. And you know you want it.

  • Your toddler as Beetlejuice

    Spirit Halloween

    How many chances are you going to have to dress a toddler as Beetlejuice? Next year, your tot will have strong ideas about Halloween costumes. And this Beetlejuice Striped Suit  ($34.99) is for toddlers! Photo opp! 

  • Not ready? Start small.

    Spirit Halloween

    I hear you. You are loving this Beetlejuice Halloween theme but aren't ready to decorate for Halloween yet. It's too hot out. Gotta figure out this school year. All that. That's OK. Just start small with something that will get you in the mood for Halloween. This 20-ounce Beetlejuice Worm Tumbler ($9.99) is just the thing, and it will help you stay hydrated at the same time. Fits in your car's cup holder, if you ever go out again, and is amazing. 

  • The Handbook for the Recently Deceased

    Spirit Halloween

    Want to go very subtle with your Beetlejuice accessorizing? This Handbook for the Recently Deceased ($14.99) is a journal and pen set. Use it for your bullet journal or daily notebook and let people notice your Beetlejuice fandom on their own. It's sure to get a laugh and a nod from the initiated. Those who've never met Beetlejuice will just wonder who you are.

