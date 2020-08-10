Snag Target's Family Halloween Costumes Before They Sell Out (Seriously)

Target
blogger
Christina Wood
Target family halloween costumes
Target

It might seem early to shop for Halloween, but let me do the math for you: (1) This hot weather will soon be gone. (2) It'll be sweater weather. Then it's Halloween! 

This year, get the costume you want instead of going as a witch again because that's all that's left. These family-themed costumes are wildly popular, and you know you want some! 

There are also other excellent costumes available for those who plan ahead and shop Target before the rush. Get the Halloween costume you want while the getting is easy. 

Then when Halloween gets here, you can make snacks instead of scrambling to fashion a makeshift DIY outfit at the last minute.

  • For all of you.

    Target

    When hasn't each of you been a monster? But you probably weren't as cute then as you will be in this Classic Monster Costume Collection! There is a complete monster outfit for mom ($30), dad ($30), boys ($25), girls ($25), and even the dog ($12.99). Everywhere you go, people will scream! (With envy at your impossible adorableness.)

  • Or maybe you should all join the circus?

    Target

    If the kids are threatening to run off and join the circus (and who can blame them right now?), why not go with them?

    You can all dress up as a circus family. Mom can be the fortune teller ($30), dad can be in this fortune teller's booth ($30), the kids can be ringleaders ($25) or magicians ($25). In the circus, even the dog and cat ($14.95) get a job. 

  • This sexy not-a-princess costume for you.

    Target

    Halloween is the annual opportunity to dress like a slu.... er ... um ... to wear something that's too sexy for your average date night. But most of the ideas around that are so cliché. "Mermaid" is in this category, but this mermaid skeleton dress ($31.95)? That's taking it to a very Halloween place! This is a dress you could keep in your closet and wear every year. 

  • For your boy

    Target

    You are always the one who has to limit the time he spends gaming, so he might think you don't appreciate his skill or interest in Fortnite. That's not the problem, of course. It's just that the job of teaching self-control falls to you as his mom. Let him know you get him with this Fortnite Drift costume ($35). He'll get to go as one of his favorite characters, and you'll let him know he's OK in your book. 

    Also? It's warm and comfy, and he can wear his own pants. For that matter, he could wear it all year if he leaves the mask at home.

    This one is sure to sell out, though. Get in there quick!

  • For your girl.

    Target

    Wonder Woman! Obviously. What girl doesn't admire this superhero who is brilliant, beautiful, smart, competent, and loaded with fashion sense. Finally the world has given us a female hero, and we all want to dress like her. This Wonder Woman dress ($25) is an easy and cute Halloween costume. But there is quite a bit of Wonder Woman merch to choose from at Target, which is as it should be.

  • The family that fights 'Star Wars' together ...

    Target

    If you are all Star Wars fans, why not wear your love on your sleeves? There is a costume in this fantastic collection for everyone, from mom and dad to the toddler. And what's not to love about a toddler dressed as R2-D2 ($22.49)? Worth it for that alone.

    Also? When are you going to get an easy chance to engage in some Princess Leia ($42.99) and Han Solo ($108.99) cosplay? 

    Psst: If you choose to purchase an item from this post, CafeMom may receive a small cut. Each item and price is up to date at the time of publication; however, an item may be sold out or the price may be different at a later date.  

